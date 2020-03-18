Black Box Extends Award-Winning Emerald Unified KVM Portfolio With Emerald PE, Optimized for Pixel-Perfect HD Video

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Box, a global information technology solutions provider, is expanding its award-winning Emerald® Unified KVM platform with the release of Emerald PE high-performance, IP-based KVM extenders tailored to the demands of applications including HD video and audio editing, live production, broadcast playout, 3D and graphic design, and medical imaging.



Emerald PE transmitters and receivers enable extension and matrix switching of pixel-perfect HD DVI video (up to 1920x1200 at 60Hz), transparent USB 2.0, and bidirectional analog audio — over a dedicated or existing IP network, or even the internet — between any number of users and computers, servers, or virtual machines. The IP-based KVM solution features built-in system redundancy with dual network ports and can be deployed as a point-to-point KVM extender connecting the user to a remote computer or, when scaled up, can serve as a managed KVM matrix switching system.

“This new addition to our Emerald KVM line offers exceptional performance and value for HD-centered applications that demand crystal-clear video and reliable control of remote computers,” said John Hickey, senior director of R&D and KVM products at Black Box. “Emerald PE extenders reliably connect users with one or many remote machines, ensuring zero keyboard/mouse latency that makes it feel as if the computer is situated just below the user’s desk. While it is optimized for HD, Emerald PE provides room for growth. Should users’ requirements change, the system also supports higher resolutions with the addition of Emerald 4K extenders.”

Emerald PE delivers every pixel of every video frame with lossless compression over distances up to 328 feet (100 meters) over CATx or up to 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) over SFP/fiber, and eliminates distance limitations completely when deployed over an IP network or the internet. Dual network ports (RJ45 and SFP) ensure redundancy and support fast failover switching in the event that one connection goes down. Like other Emerald KVM solutions from Black Box, Emerald PE connects to virtual machines over RDP or RemoteFX without the need for additional transmitter units.

Available in single- and dual-head models, Emerald PE receivers support single- and multiple-monitor desks. Full compatibility with Emerald SE, Emerald ZeroU, and the Emerald Remote App ensures that this new KVM offering from Black Box integrates smoothly into existing Emerald KVM systems. For matrix switching setups that exceed 20 endpoints, the Black Box Boxilla® KVM Manager facilitates convenient and secure system configuration.

Further details on the Emerald Unified KVM product family are available at http://www.blackbox.com/Emerald.

About Black Box

Black Box is a leading digital edge solutions provider dedicated to helping organizations design, build, manage, and secure their IT infrastructure. The company also designs and manufactures award-winning Pro AV, KVM, cabling, and networking products known for their advanced functionality, flawless performance, outstanding reliability and fail-safe security. Black Box delivers these end-to-end solutions through its global presence and approximately 2,500 team members. The world-class support and service provided by Black Box is as important to customers as the powerful products and solutions the company delivers. Black Box is a wholly owned subsidiary of AGC Networks.

To learn more, visit the Black Box website at www.blackbox.com and www.bboxservices.com . Follow the company on Twitter @BlackBox_ns.

Black Box® and the Double Diamond logo are registered trademarks of BB Technologies Inc.

