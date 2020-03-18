19 LPL FINANCIAL ADVISORS RANKED ON BARRON’S LIST OF TOP FINANCIAL ADVISORS IN AMERICA

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm (RIA) and independent broker-dealer, recognizes 19 affiliated financial advisors ranked among Barron’s 2020 Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in America.



Michael Allard, CalBay Investments Inc, Calif.

Kerrick Bubb, KWB Wealth, Calif.

Laila Pence, Pence Wealth Management, Calif.

Steve Booren, Prosperion Financial Advisors, Colo.

Mark R. Brown, Brown and Company, Inc., Colo.

Susan Kaplan, Kaplan Financial Services, Inc., Mass.

Mark Winthrop, Winthrop Wealth Management, Mass.

Charles C. Zhang, Zhang Financial, Mich.

Ben Marks, Marks Group Wealth Management, Minn.

William Sukup, Wealth Enhancement Group, Minn.

Rick Fisher, Fisher Wealth Management, N.C.

Reed Finney, Bleakley Financial Group, N.J.

Andy Schwartz, Bleakley Financial Group, N.J.

Deborah Danielson, Danielson Financial Group, Nev.

Michael Hirthler, Jacobi Capital Management, Pa.

Jamie Cox, Harris Financial Group, Va.

Matt Riesenweber, Cornerstone Wealth Strategies, Wash.

Vincenzo Cimino, Wealth Enhancement Group, Wis.

Jeffrey Vincent, Vincent Financial Services, Wyo.

“On behalf of LPL, I congratulate these successful advisors and their teams for the extraordinary work they do each day that has led to this esteemed industry recognition,” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. “This award demonstrates their focus and commitment to helping families by building relationships and trust with clients. As a top advisor in America, they are a source of strength and stability for clients, delivering exemplary wealth management services in even the toughest of times. LPL remains committed to providing resources and capabilities that make it easier and more effective for our advisors to do this incredibly impactful work.”

The annual list highlights outstanding financial advisors from all 50 states based on data provided by more than 4,000 financial professionals around the nation, according to Barron’s. Advisors were assessed on varying factors contributing to the quality of their practice*, among them the amount of client assets they serve and community outreach.

The 2020 report names the top advisors in each state, with the number of ranking spots distributed in proportion to state population and wealth. According to Barron’s, the goal in publishing these rankings is to shine a spotlight on the best advisors, with an eye towards raising standards in the industry. Read the full report here .

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*Barron’s Top 1,200 Advisors is based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

LPL Financial and Barron's are not affiliated. LPL Financial and the Advisor firms referenced are all separate entities.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

Media Contact:

Lauren Hoyt-Williams

(980) 321-1232

Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lpl.com



