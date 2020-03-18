Beachhead Solutions Offering Customers Free Temporary Licenses to Accommodate the Surge in Their Employees Working Remotely

Additional SimplySecure licenses immediately available to businesses to ensure device and data security while their employees work remotely

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beachhead Solutions , provider of cloud-managed PC & mobile device encryption, security, and data access control for businesses, today announced businesses can add free licenses to their current SimplySecure license allocation to address the sudden swell of remote workers. Many of these employee devices have not been used for remote work-related activity and therefore have not been exposed to the same level of organizational security risk as they now are under these new circumstances.



The free SimplySecure licenses are valid for the remainder of March, April, and May (and perhaps beyond, as necessary). Customers should take the following actions to quickly receive their additional licenses:

Submit their request to support@beachheadsolutions.com with the number of licenses needed. If more than a 20% addition of free licenses is needed, please call (408-496-6936) and Beachhead will likely accommodate this request. Indicate which account the licenses are for (spelled as recorded in the SimplySecure console). If the licenses are no longer needed after May, businesses can simply remove them from the SimplySecure console. Beachhead will monitor the pandemic and extend the program if required.

“Last week, we began receiving requests from a few customers for temporary SimplySecure licenses to accommodate employees now working from home during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Cam Roberson, VP Sales & Channel Development, Beachhead Solutions. “We would now like to formally extend this offer of free additional temporary licenses to any customer who could use them.”

About Beachhead Solutions

Beachhead Solutions offers first-in class data security with SimplySecure™ , the only web-based security platform that can enforce encryption and security policy. SimplySecure provides a multi-faceted approach – including remote data wiping and controlling access to at-risk data – for protecting sensitive company data on Windows and Mac PCs, iOS and Android phones & tablets, and USB Storage devices. SimplySecure is user-transparent and easily administered via a single unified management console.

