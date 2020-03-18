Siyata Mobile Announces Update on Public Safety Supply Chain

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) announces that the Company has not been subject to material supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 and continues to fulfill purchase orders, and has inventory ordered for Q2 delivery.



Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile states, “We are very fortunate to update that during these extremely trying times, our Q1 sales remain robust and our overall supply chain has not been disrupted. While there is uncertainty on how the COVID-19 will affect our market, our devices are also focused towards first responders and the public safety industry, which we believe will continue to have demand for our IoT devices by providing better situational awareness and communication for the lines of first defense.”

Siyata’s carrier partners are committed to ensuring a dedicated first responder network remains robust and available to our public safety workers on the first line of defense.

AT&T recently commented on the COVID-19 outbreak, specifically indicating the action FirstNet is taking to ensure communication is accessible for all public safety agencies. The Uniden® UV350 device is the only dedicated in-vehicle device that is certified FirstNet Ready™.

UV350 features include:

- LTE high speed data

- Dedicated SOS button

- 5.5” widescreen LED display for easy monitoring

- Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear extra loud sound quality

- In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle’s battery

- Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included

- Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) ensures instant communication at the push of a button

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

