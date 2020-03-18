Justin Anderson, CEO of PreCheck Health Services, Inc. is Featured in a New Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. and PreCheck Health Services, Inc. (OTC: HLTY) (the “Company”), a provider of medical screening devices which provide data to assist physicians in preventing and treating chronic diseases, announced today that Justin Anderson is featured in an exclusive new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-precheck-health-hlty/.

Justin Anderson, CEO of PreCheck Health Services, Inc., called into SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. to go over his efforts since taking the helm as CEO in December 2019, his company's recent news with PreCheck as the distributor of Co-Diagnostics' (Nasdaq: CODX) Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test in Panama, Ecuador and Russia, and what is next for his Company in the global response to coronavirus.

In addition, Anderson touched on the other markets and revenue streams for HLTY. With the purchase of JAS Consulting, a provider of healthcare management, billing, and coding services, and PreCheck's PC8B, an FDA-cleared and patented medical screening device, the company is evolving into a vertically integrated player in the healthcare markets. PreCheck's PC8B can screen for multiple risk factors underlying certain chronic ailments, such as insulin resistance, cardiovascular disease (including PAD), endothelia dysfunction, digestive problems, and fatigue. The PC8B’s software helps the physician recommend a treatment plan for the patient.

In the interview Anderson stated, “I feel our job at PreCheck, as it stands today, is to help meet the demand of the pandemic. Co-Diagnostics, who we are dealing with every day, can produce up to 50,000 of their testing kits a day. Now I know that is not enough to take care of the whole world, but it is enough to really help with this pandemic that we're facing right now.”

About PreCheck Health Services, Inc.

PreCheck Health Services, Inc. is a distributor of the PC8B, a medical screening device, which it purchases from a domestic supplier. The PC8B medical device is a screening tool for use by physicians in managing a patient’s health.

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including our ability to obtain substantial funding required for our operations; our ability to market our product to physicians, our ability to generate a gross margin from any sales we may make; our ability to obtain government approval for the sale of the COVID-19 tests in countries where we have distribution rights, competition from other products which perform similar functions, our dependence upon a sole supplier for each of our products and our reliance of our suppliers to protect their intellectual property incorporated in the product we market; our ability to obtain rights to and to market successfully market products, our ability to develop the business of these businesses, our ability to maintain and develop our medical practice management business, and other risks relating to JAS Practice Management, Inc., doing business as JAS Consulting, Inc. ("JAS"), the medical practice management business which we acquired in December 2019, any risk or liability resulting from our failure to file the financial statements of JAS as required by SEC regulations, as well as other risks contained in "Forward Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and any information contained in any other filings we make with the SEC. As a result of our acquisition of JAS, our historical financial statements, which will be included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, for periods prior to the December 19, 2019 date of acquisition will reflect the operations of JAS prior to the date of acquisition.

