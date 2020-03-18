CHF Solutions Webinar Highlighted Importance of Fluid Management in Patients Treated for COVID-19

Proper Control of Fluids Routinely Administered to Patients with Acute Respiratory Infections Play Important Role in Successful Outcomes

Because COVID-19 patients are hemodynamically unstable, they need fluid replacement, which puts them at risk for developing volume overload, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and other complications related to progressive congestion.

The medical panel unanimously agreed that fluid stewardship is very important in patients with COVID-19 who become critically ill, and that ultrafiltration is an option for efficient fluid removal and rapid decongestion, and a way to optimize the volume status of these patients in a predictable way.

The physicians described the many benefits that portable ultrafiltration devices, like CHF Systems’ Aquadex SmartFlow™, have over conventional renal replacement therapies, such as ease of use, and the speed with which therapy can be initiated in the ICU. They also cited the low extracorporeal volume (35 mL) for patients with hemodynamic instability, and the low blood flow rate, which is not achievable with conventional dialysis machines.

The webinar panel was moderated by Dr. Amir Kazory, M.D., FASN (University of Florida, Gainesville), with Dr. Maria DeVita, M.D., FACP, FASN (Lenox Hill Hospital, NY, NY) and Dr. Mehdi Oloomi, M.D. (Mount Sinai Medical Center) serving as panelists.

The learning objectives for the webinar were:

Discuss the World Health Organization (WHO) protocol, published March 13, 2020, and the importance of identifying volume overload in COVID-19-infected patients because the risk of volume overload is very high 1

Understand the risks associated with volume overload, importance of maintaining fluid balance, and benefits of using ultrafiltration in patients with volume overload

Discuss training and personnel required to quickly implement access to ultrafiltration

Listen to real-world critical care patient case studies

“We are pleased that the three physician panelists, who are experienced users of ultrafiltration technology in the critical care setting, were able to present a valuable solution for the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients,” said John Erb, CEO of CHF Solutions. "The Aquadex SmartFlow system is designed to address the needs of critical care patients suffering from hypervolemia (volume overload) and we want to ensure that all patients are able to access this therapy.”

