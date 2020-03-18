Conversica Intelligent Virtual Assistants Approved for General Motors iMR Turnkey Participation

The Approval Gives GM Dealers Access to Augment their Sales and Advisor Services with a Digital-First Solution that Drives Top-Line Growth

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversica, Inc. , the leader in Intelligent Virtual Assistants helping organizations attract, acquire and grow customers at scale, announced today that its Automotive Sales AI Assistant and Automotive Service AI Assistant are approved by General Motors as in-Market Retail (iMR) Turnkey Products. The certification allows GM dealers who purchase a Conversica Intelligent Virtual Assistant to receive co-op reimbursement from GM for their investment. Now dealerships can augment their workforce to scale their Sales and Service business and empower their teams to deliver an outstanding customer experience.



“We are very excited to have completed the vetting process with General Motors and to announce that we are now an approved iMR turnkey vendor,” said John Ruble, Vice President, Strategic Partners-Retail for Conversica. “Our goal is to help augment the dealer workforce to increase efficiency and manage the customer lifecycle to increase satisfaction and retention. We received incredible feedback during the approval process and believe that Conversica’s Intelligent Virtual Assistants will help capitalize on the dollars dealers are already spending on marketing.”

Dealerships adopting digital-first solutions can boost their customer acquisition strategies and retention rates by engaging immediately to determine interest. A Conversica Automotive Sales AI Assistant ensures that no lead goes untouched, determines which leads are ready to buy, and helps Sales teams set more appointments. The Conversica Automotive Sales AI Assistant engages leads by initiating contact, interpreting replies intelligently and responding with a tailored message.

While recognizing current economic anxieties, Service advisors can take the lead in driving revenue by proactively reaching out to customers through digital platforms to maintain their vehicles to ensure business continuity. Conversica Automotive Service AI Assistants helps dealers grow customer lifetime value by autonomously engaging with every client in a dealer’s DMS and CRM system in a highly personalized and persistent manner until they respond; even over the long-term.

Whether setting Sales meetings or Service appointments, IVAs help elevate interested customers quickly and effectively. Customers value the immediate and personal touch that IVAs provide when they initiate contact.

Organizations can augment their workforce by leveraging Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVAs) to attract, acquire and grow customers at scale; all while empowering people to focus on high-value relationship building and creative problem solving. On average dealerships see a 25-35 percent engagement rate using Conversica IVAs. To read more about how dealerships are using Conversica visit https://www.conversica.com/resources/customer-stories/ .

About Conversica



The Future of Work Is Now

Conversica Is Building the Largest Augmented Workforce in the World

Conversica is a leading provider of Intelligent Virtual Assistants helping organizations attract, acquire and grow customers at scale. A Conversica Intelligent Virtual Assistant is an AI-powered, SaaS-based software application that serves as a virtual team member and autonomously engages contacts, prospects, customers or partners in human-like, two-way interactions at scale to drive towards the next best action accelerating revenue; whether that's scheduling a sales meeting, gauging interest to buy additional products or services, or politely but persistently collecting overdue payments.

Reaching out to over 100 million people on behalf of thousands of companies, Conversica’s Intelligent Virtual Assistants are built on a proven and patented platform integrating natural language understanding (NLU), natural language generation (NLG), autonomous action chains and deep learning capabilities that engage prospects over multiple communication channels and in multiple languages. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies year over year and ranked among the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 and Fast Company’s most innovative AI companies. Conversica is a portfolio company of Providence Equity, Kennet Partners and Toba Capital and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

To learn more, visit conversica.com and follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Media Contact for Conversica:

Deborah Mullan

Director, Corporate Communications

Conversica

deborah.mullan@conversica.com



