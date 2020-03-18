Melissa Empowers Global Business with Release of New “World Encyclopedia of Address Formats”

Comprehensive International Mailing Guide Available in Simple and Accessible Reference Format via Amazon

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., March 18, 2020 -- Melissa , a leading provider of global address, name, email, phone, and identity verification solutions, today announced availability of its " World Encyclopedia of Address Formats ," a comprehensive guide to international mailing designed to provide expert address accuracy and management insight to businesses of every size and budget.



“The address is the foundation of data-driven success,” said Ray Melissa, President, Founder and CEO, Melissa. “Addresses are not only essential for communication and order fulfillment; an accurate address can lead to important location analytics, fraud prevention initiatives, enhanced customer journeys and increased brand value. The address has a direct impact on much of a business’s success.”

Melissa has spent decades building cutting-edge solutions aimed at address and customer contact data accuracy, and continually fine-tunes its rule sets, parsing and proprietary address engines to offer unparalleled results. By partnering with the United States Postal Service® and some of the largest postal organizations in the world—including Canada Post®, Royal Mail®, Deutsche Post®, the Universal Postal Union and more—Melissa is able to stay ahead of emerging and shifting global challenges and opportunities.

Melissa’s “World Encyclopedia of Address Formats” is available for US$29 (plus shipping and handling) and represents the culmination of 35 years of expertise. With step-by-step instructions, companies can readily format an address per each country’s regulations, streamlining order shipments or the entering of address data in the process.

To tap into Melissa’s broad address format expertise, purchase the encyclopedia via Amazon or the Melissa website .

To connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team for additional information, support and solutions, visit https://www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. Melissa supports its global clientele with sales and service from key locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Singapore, and India. For more information or free product trials, visit https://www.melissa.com/ or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

