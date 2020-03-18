Progressive Care to Compound Hand Sanitizer

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is retooling its compounding lab to prepare commercial grade hand sanitizer for the local community and healthcare professionals.



In light of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Company has prioritized the production of commercial-grade hand sanitizer. The PharmCo Miami compounding lab is in the process of procuring all necessary ingredients to produce hand sanitizer that meets with FDA’s guidelines. The Company has specialized in custom compounds for many years, utilizing only FDA approved ingredients and has unique expertise in creating non-sterile drug products that are safe to use and effective.

The Company has discouraged the creation of hand sanitizers in-home settings citing lack of consistency and effectiveness of the final products produced using popular home formulations. Utilizing commercial-grade equipment is necessary to create a sanitizer that has uniform concentration by volume and is thus reliable for sanitization during this global health crisis.

“We understand that our local communities and health professionals are struggling for the true essentials during this crisis like hand sanitizers, health care products, and equipment. We are doing our part to work at increased capacity, mobilize our delivery network, and partner with health officials to provide resources and the utmost of care to all of our patients and providers who rely on us now more than ever,” said S. Parikh Mars, CEO.

Connect and stay in touch with us on social media:

Progressive Care Inc.

https://www.facebook.com/ProgressiveCareUS/

https://twitter.com/ProgressCareUS

PharmCo Rx

https://www.facebook.com/pharmcorx/

https://twitter.com/PharmCoRx

Five Star RX

https://www.fivestarrx.com/

https://www.facebook.com/fivestarrx/

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida technology and health services organization that provides prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Armen Karapetyan, Progressive Care

Senior Advisor Business Development

Armen@progressivecareus.com

www.progressivecareus.com

www.pharmcopharmacy.com

Public Relations Contact:

Carlos Rangel

carlosr@pharmcorx.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.