NCCN Updates Professional Guidelines Recommending Biomarker Testing for Unfavorable Intermediate and High-Risk Patients with Prostate Cancer

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a global leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, announced that the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) updated its professional guidelines for prostate cancer to recommend biomarker-based testing for men with unfavorable intermediate and high-risk disease. Myriad’s Prolaris test was one of only two prognostic tests for prostate cancer recommended by NCCN for the new expanded indications and is now broadly recommended for use in low, intermediate and high-risk disease.

“NCCN’s endorsement of Prolaris testing in unfavorable intermediate and high-risk disease is a major step forward for men and will help in expanding access to testing,” said Todd D. Cohen, M.D., vice president of Medical Affairs for Urology at Myriad Genetics. “Recent data demonstrated the ability of Prolaris to determine which men will benefit from multi-modality therapy and who can avoid unnecessary morbidity associated with aggressive treatment.”

In a recent study of 718 men presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancer Symposium in San Francisco, Myriad demonstrated the ability of Prolaris to predict which prostate cancer patients with unfavorable intermediate or high-risk disease would benefit from additional treatment. In the study, patients above the high-risk threshold saw a statistically significant benefit from multi-modality therapy leading to a reduction in the risk of metastases where patients below the high-risk threshold saw no statistical benefit from additional treatment and could avoid the morbidity associated with increased therapy.

Prolaris is a genetic test developed by Myriad that directly measures tumor cell growth. The Prolaris test paired with both prostate-specific antigen (PSA) and Gleason provides the level of aggressiveness of a patient’s individual prostate cancer. PSA and Gleason only have the ability to identify how far the cancer has progressed thus far. However, when these are combined with a Prolaris test score, patients get an accurate assessment of how aggressively that cancer will progress over the next ten years. For more information visit: www.prolaris.com

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading personalized medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on three strategic imperatives: transitioning and expanding its hereditary cancer testing markets, diversifying its product portfolio through the introduction of new products and increasing the revenue contribution from international markets. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com .

