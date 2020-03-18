Parallax Reaffirms Previously Released Statement

/EIN News/ -- FDA Approved VT-1000 Qualitative and Quantitative Analyzer



NEW YORK, New York, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PRLX) (''Parallax'' or the ''Company''), an outcome-driven connected healthcare company, today announced in a statement that it reaffirms its plan to manufacture the Company’s VT-1000 qualitative and quantitative immunoassay analyzer for medical use and has already previously been approved through a 510(K) with the U.S. Federal Drug Administration, (“FDA”).

“We are committed to our diagnostics testing equipment in the areas of infectious disease, cardiac related and substances of abuse,” stated Paul Arena, Chief Executive Officer of Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. Mr. Arena continued, “We are further committed to delivering a cost effective and dependable solution for testing coronavirus, (“Covid-19”) into the healthcare community during a time when such testing is in high-demand worldwide.”

About Parallax Diagnostics

Parallax Diagnostics is a bio-medical company and wholly owned subsidiary of Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. Parallax Diagnostics owns a line of 26 FDA approved, Point of Care diagnostic tests on a single platform in the area of infectious disease, cardiac, medical conditions, drugs of abuse, and pregnancy. Parallax Diagnostics is developing a novel, handheld diagnostic testing system that is simple, rapid and elegant, offering the potential to transform the diagnostic landscape by transitioning critical tests from the centralized lab directly to the hands of the physician or clinicians. Our focus is on tests that detect and/or monitor infectious diseases.

About Parallax Health Sciences

Parallax Health Sciences is a leading-edge technology, outcome-driven telehealth company that allows for cost-effective remote diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients through proprietary platforms of integrated products and services. The Company's interoperable novel applications provide patients point-of-care testing and monitoring with information communicated via internet-based mobile phone applications that are agnostic as to operating system and are built on highly sophisticated data analytics. Information is retrieved real-time by physicians who are monitoring patients with chronic diseases or through biometric feedback for health-related behavior modification, and is automated for integration into electronic health records. The Company's products and offerings capitalize on the digital transformation in healthcare for improved patient compliance, diagnosis and treatment, and support healthcare system cost savings and efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.parallaxhealthsciences.com or www.parallaxcare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Paul Arena, CEO

paul@parallaxcare.com

cell 404-915-8449



