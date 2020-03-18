Las Vegas, Nevada – March 18, 2020 – Celexus, Inc. (OTCQB: CXUS)

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celexus, Inc. (OTCQB: CXUS), was notified that on February 12, 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) issued an order temporarily suspending trading in the common stock of Celexus, Inc. (the “Company” or “CXUS”) on the OTC Bulletin Board and OTC Link for a period of 14 days ending on February 27, 2020. In its order, the SEC alleged that there were “questions that have been raised about the accuracy and adequacy of publicly disseminated information concerning, among other things, the company’s business combinations, related parties, relationship with its auditors, control persons, and business prospects.” Neither the Company nor Lisa Averbuch, its officer and director is aware of any untrue statements of material fact or any omission to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements made therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading, in any of the Company’s filings or press releases.



The Company plans to reach out to the Securities and Exchange Commission to address and resolve these concerns.

The Company has filed Updated Q and K's this week.

There has been no change to the Company’s business plan. The Company will be seeking to have a broker or dealer publish quotations for the Company’s common stock on the OTC Bulletin Board or another interdealer quotation system.

Lisa Averbuch

President

Las Vegas, NV

Source: Celexus, Inc. (CXUS)

Released March 18, 2020

OTCQB: CXUS

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Celexus, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to Celexus, Inc.'s anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. Celexus, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.