ORYX Gaming Joins Forces with CasinoSecret

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has struck a deal with CasinoSecret that will see the operator integrate ORYX Hub.



ORYX Hub offers operators unique RGS content from premium studios Gamomat, Kalamba Games, Golden Hero and Givme Games. The partnership also gives CasinoSecret access to 8,000+ games from 80+ third-party suppliers to add to its already comprehensive library, as well as smart marketing tools and features available with Oryx Hub.

Oryx Hub and its content are licenced by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and are certified or approved in 14 major jurisdictions.

Founded in Malta and licensed by the MGA, CasinoSecret prides itself on being the industry’s most innovative rewarding cashback casino. The operator’s cashback model is unique in the iGaming industry, having been designed with a real determination to improve the customer experience.

CasinoSecret also offers a wide range of live tournaments with different winning mechanics, supported by a friendly user journey.

Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming, said: “CasinoSecret has quickly established itself as a popular online and mobile operator and we are delighted to provide our premium offering to help the brand grow further.”

Nadir Ounissi, CEO of CasinoSecret, said: “Our mission has always been to innovate and bring something new to the online casino offer. Our story comes from a strong appetite for development and localisation of our marketing efforts. By partnering with ORYX, we greatly enhance our offering with top quality content, and it couldn’t be easier with just one integration giving us access to the whole portfolio.”

About ORYX Gaming

ORYX Gaming is a B2B gaming solution provider. Leveraging their industry-leading technology, ORYX offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, marketing and operational services, as well as ORYX Hub, an advanced content aggregator, product integration and marketing platform for casino, sportsbook and lottery verticals.

Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, ORYX Hub combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions, allowing operators to access over 8,000 world-class games through a single account. ORYX is a member of Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), a global next-generation gaming group.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg’s main portfolio is ORYX Gaming , an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games .

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:

Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group

+1-647-800-2282

info@bragg.games

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:

Lina Sennevall, Square in the Air

lina@squareintheair.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Tim Dawson, Bragg Gaming Group

+1-289-276-1167

tim@bragg.games

For US investor inquiries, please contact:

Laine Yonker, Edison Group

+1-646-653-7035

lyonker@edisongroup.com







