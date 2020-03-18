Viela Bio to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Operating and Financial Results on March 25, 2020

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viela Bio (Nasdaq:VIE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory disease, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 operating and financial results.



The webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website. Individuals can participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 783-8848 (domestic) or (631) 350-0960 (international) and referring to conference ID #: 5057166. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the Viela Bio website approximately two hours after the event.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.vielabio.com .

Source: Viela Bio

Contacts: Investors: Solebury Trout Chad Rubin 646-378-2947 crubin@soleburytrout.com Media: Solebury Trout Amy Bonanno 914-450-0349 abonanno@soleburytrout.com



