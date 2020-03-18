BlueStar Receives Honeywell’s ‘Distributor of the Year’ Award for US and Canadian Regions

BlueStar, the leading solutions-based distributor, has just received the highest achievement ranking of 2019’s ‘Distributor of the Year’ from Honeywell

/EIN News/ -- HEBRON, Ky., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueStar is honored to have been awarded the ‘2019 Honeywell Distributor’ of the year. BlueStar accomplished this feat on account of performance, undiminished support and a drive towards strengthening the BlueStar and Honeywell relationship.



The Honeywell Distributor of the Year Award is granted to a company that has accomplished the highest and most sustainable quarterly sales outgrowth throughout the year. BlueStar continues to execute a pattern for delivering growth, value, enablement of Channel initiatives, all while remaining effectively communicative during the collaboration process. The award honors the achievement in both the United States and Canada.

“Over the tenure of our Honeywell relationship we have expanded our value-add services to support the Honeywell Partners on numerous fronts including marketing and business development programs, custom configuration and service offerings, pre-sale and post-sale support call centers, innovative finance, In-a-Box™ Solutions, and BlueStar’s TEConnect Partner Program to accelerate Channel growth for Technology Software Companies with Honeywell solutions. We are honored to receive this recognition for 2019, and BlueStar will continue to expand our value-adds to drive the combined growth of Honeywell and their North American partners,” stated BlueStar’s Vice President of Marketing, Mark Fraker.

“Honeywell’s strong and loyal partner network is the cornerstone of success, and BlueStar’s excellent support of our partners is why they are well deserving of being named our 2019 Distributor of the Year,” said Andy D’Amelio, VP and GM of Honeywell’s U.S. Productivity Products business. “BlueStar continues to innovate and deliver value with their channel enablement initiatives, helping Honeywell to get our industry-leading products and solutions both established partners and new members of the channel community throughout the U.S. and Canada.”

ABOUT BLUESTAR

BlueStar is the leading global distributor of solutions-based Digital Identification, Mobility, Point-of-Sale, RFID, Digital Signage, Networking and Security technology. BlueStar works exclusively with value-added resellers to provide complete solutions, business development and marketing support. The company brings unequaled expertise to the market, offers award-winning technical support and is an authorized service center for a growing number of manufacturers. BlueStar is the exclusive distributor for the In-a-Box™ Solutions Series, delivering hardware, software and critical accessories in one bundle with technology solutions across all verticals. For more information, please contact BlueStar at 1-800-354-9776 or visit www.bluestarinc.com.

ABOUT HONEYWELL

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit https://www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Editorial Contact:

Dean Reverman

Global Marketing Manager

BlueStar

dreverman@bluestarinc.com

859-371-4423 Ext. 3273



