Inspirata Launches Cloud-Based Cancer and Clinical Data Extraction Software Service

NLP On Demand offers oncology healthcare professionals a powerful tool to extract, interpret, and gain valuable insight from clinical data.

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, Florida, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology solution provider Inspirata today unveiled its new cancer and clinical data extraction software service, NLP On Demand. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP), the software standardizes patient data from clinical reports, identifies critical cancer information, determines the relevant context, and provides expert interpretation.

NLP On Demand offers scalable support to users, irrespective of how small or large their abstraction needs may be. Being completely cloud-based, the service can be used on a project basis to accommodate a range of task sizes, from small-scale research projects to full enterprise analytics.

“It was our goal to create a product that allows the capabilities of AI and NLP to be applied to cancer and clinical data extraction projects of all sizes. We offer a service tier for every budget and every project size so we can easily tailor our solution to a wide range of tasks,” said Trevor Heritage, Senior Vice President of Cancer Informatics.

The software offers over 99% accuracy to cancer case finding, while removing the tedious labor associated with manually extracting clinical data and increasing medical insight gained from clinical reports. The technology powering the NLP On Demand solution is already being utilized by the National Cancer Institute’s SEER Program, as well as various major healthcare institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Inspirata is currently offering a 100% risk free trial of NLP On Demand – click here for more information.

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata®, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com or contact info@inspirata.com.

Emil Mladenov Inspirata, Inc. +1 813-467-7616 emladenov@inspirata.com



