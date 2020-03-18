Head of State appoints new Trade minister

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 18 - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, appointed last Tuesday Victor Francisco dos Santos Fernandes to the post of minister of Trade, replacing Jofre Van-Dúnem Júnior.,

The information is part of a press release from the Head of State’s Civil Affairs Office, to which ANGOP had access last Tuesday.

Jofre Van-Dúnem Júnior was appointed for the Ministry of Trade post on 28 September 2017.

