Blue Social App is on a Mission to Foster Authentic Relationships with Its Touchless Networking Technology

Blue Social, an app leveraging Auto-Networking™ Technology, is on a mission to provide the world a tool that promotes authentic social connections.

We believe that reinventing the name tag is our greatest opportunity to maximize social opportunity.” — Mario Contreras

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As technology continues to evolve, the way people find, connect and interact with others has as well.

Now, during a time where many are unable to enjoy the physical company of friends as they once did, finding applications, tools, and new technologies to facilitate new and deepened connections are more important than ever before.

Blue Social, an app leveraging Auto-Networking™ Technology, is on a mission to provide the world a tool that promotes authentic social connections and creates lasting friendships, and professional, family, and romantic relationships.

This technology, leaning on “BLE” (Bluetooth Low Energy) is a wireless personal area network technology used for transmitting data over short distances. For those who have the app and have enabled it, they can connect with new people without direct interaction. For those on the go, but desiring to meet and engage with new people, this technology and their individual name cards.

The app works by introducing users to others in their area, up to 150 feet, using Bluetooth Low Energy.

“We believe that reinventing the name tag is our greatest opportunity to maximize social opportunity,” commented Blue Social’s Chief Product Officer, Mario Contreras.

In addition to its passion for innovation, Blue Social is also committed to a uniquely authentic networking experience, leaning on three key pillars of individuality, authenticity, and socialization.

“This is overall amazing. Making networking such a simple task, discover others using the app, as well as allow yourself to be discovered!” emphasizes app user Zackery Ward.

Through Blue’s Auto Networking™ Technology they have reinvented the name tag to maximize social opportunity and help local and global communities of all types become stronger.

Don’t lose out on an opportunity to meet someone new or stay connected when you have Blue. Learn more about Blue Social here.



About: Blue Social is a networking app that enables anyone with a smartphone to discover people and things autonomously, via Bluetooth. With a passion for uniqueness and authenticity, Blue Social also empowers users to tout their individuality via curated name cards, which revolutionizes how people exchange contact information and remain connected in the modern age.

###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.