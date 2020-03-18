Information for visa applicants regarding COVID- 19

As of March 19, 2020, the United States Embassy in Harare, Zimbabwe is cancelling routine nonimmigrant visa appointments. We will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time. If you have an urgent matter and need to travel immediately, please email us at ConsularHarare@state.gov to request an emergency appointment.



