For Denise Gibbs of Modesto, Activism Is A Life Long Employ

MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denise Gibbs of Modesto has the heart of an activist, and she's not just whistling dixie either. She has found employment situations and volunteer opportunities to work her passion throughout her community. It's important for citizens to know that the voice doesn't have to be silent and their hands don't have to be still. There are things that can be done every day to activate positive change in the community. Denise Gibbs continues to meet that challenge.How Denise Gibbs of Modesto Activates The CommunityIn her roles in management and human resources, Denise Gibbs has strengthened the communities that she serves. She has also been instrumental in developing handbooks and policy and procedure manual's for countless nonprofit agencies. Gibbs has also made certain that local, state and federal level agencies have maintained compliance with the appropriate governing bodies.A Short List Of Denise Gibbs' Community RejuvenationIn her 30 plus years as a social worker and human resource manager, Denise Gibbs of Modesto has worked with the following populations:- low-income families- seniors- victims of domestic violence- non-violent offendersToward the end of helping post incarcerated persons, Denise Gibbs of Modesto became part of the AB 109 program. Denise Gibbs loves this program in particular because it helps people obtain employment though they have been incarcerated. This is an example of community activism at its best. Instead of people who have been in jail going back to a life of crime, Denise Gibbs is encouraged to give them the resources to make their lives better.The AB 109 program is for non-violent, non-serious, and non-sex offenders. After release from California State prison, the participants are enrolled in a 18 month, job skills training program. This program involves vocational training as well as post secondary education. Denise Gibbs of Modesto worked tirelessly as an AB 109 specialist. Not only did she build a bridge between the post incarcerated participants of the program, she also strengthened relationships between them and their employers.Denise Gibbs has a passion for working with all underserved population's. She maintains that building up the undeserved builds up the community as a whole. This is key to creating the thriving community that Denise Gibbs of Modesto is so passionate about.Denise Gibbs of Modesto; Working With Passion For The CommunityThe credentials that Denise Gibbs holds are impeccable and lay a foundation for her community work. She holds a Bachelor's of Arts degree in social work from Chico State University. In addition, she has a human resources certificate from the University of the Pacific. Denise Gibbs of Modesto is also licensed in residential care facilities for the elderly, and community care. Denise Gibbs asserts that anyone who wants a better life can have it. She has been faithful to this cause and feels that she is showing the underserved the way to acquire a better life.



