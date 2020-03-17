Detail-Oriented Leadership is a Hallmark for Bruce Shibuya

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A former recipient of the Toyota executive management award, Bruce Shibuya is noted for taking note of the little things that make a big difference.Business management often values leaving the big picture to top-level executives and leaving smaller issues to middle managers and teams. For others like Bruce Shibuya, attention to detail is a hallmark at all levels of operation.A former winner of the Toyota executive management award for focus to details, Bruce Shibuya worked with the global automaker for 16 years before transitioning to a variety of roles with other automotive and automotive adjacent tech firms.At Toyota, Bruce Shibuya made major quality and productivity strides in a variety of key areas, including warranty claim reduction. The best way to reduce warranty claims is improving product, so Bruce Shibuya drilled in with specification adjustments and quality testing to generate a 10% reduced failure rate of warranty costs within a one-year period on audio systems. How? Attention to detail.Bruce Shibuya has since climbed the corporate ladder at other corporations where his focus has shifted to supply chain operations and analyzing large amounts of data to generate operational savings and improved flow of materials.By focusing on the supply chain, Bruce Shibuya is able to improve product yield and spur greater growth for a company. This ultimately leads to greater shareholder value and increased market share in competitive fields.How does it happen?It all starts with data and identifying inefficiencies in existing systems. Bruce Shibuya believes in developing talent and creating a firm structure within an organization. This helps create a team-based approach to quality and logistic improvement.Regular review of analytics is also key for Bruce Shibuya. Reviewing the results of operational changes and supply chain adjustments helps identify tweaks that missed the performance goal mark and find other areas for improvement.Areas to be scrutinized range from the raw material phase at an organization through manufacturing to product shipment.Reducing costs is also a key contribution of Bruce Shibuya , and he believes in utilize cutting edge technology and associated operational efficiencies to lower expenses while increasing product quality and raising profitability in target product areas.Bruce Shibuya has over 30 years of experience boosting revenues and improving operations at a variety of global firms. He holds a Bachelor of Science in technical education and engineering from National University in San Diego and a variety of automotive and manufacturing industry certifications.



