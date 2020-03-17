Obalon Temporarily Suspends New Patient Sales at Its Retail Treatment Centers Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

No patients or employees have been found to be symptomatic or positive for the virus, yet patient, employee, and public health remain Obalon’s highest priority

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Calif., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN ), a vertically integrated weight loss solutions company commercializing the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, announces that it has temporarily suspended sales of its novel weight loss treatment to new patients at its existing retail treatment centers in San Diego and Orange County, California as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The retail treatment centers will continue to fully treat and care for patients already in treatment with the Obalon Balloon System, and non-essential personnel will work remotely.

“The safety, health and well-being of our patients, employees and providers remain our highest priority, therefore we are taking these steps to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 at Obalon retail facilities,” said Bill Plovanic, President and Chief Executive Officer of Obalon. “Although we have not received any reports of our patients, employees or providers testing positive for the novel coronavirus, or being symptomatic, we believe suspending sales to potential new patients is the best course of action at this time given the elective nature of our treatment program. During this time of unprecedented economic uncertainty, we will also pause activities related to our plans to expand the number of additional retail treatment centers and reassess when conditions improve.”

About Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for weight loss. For more information, please visit http://www.obalon.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are not purely historical regarding Obalon’s or its management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations and strategies for the future, including those related to new products and their potential benefits. All forward-looking statements and reasons why results might differ included in this press release are made as of the date of this release, based on information currently available to Obalon, deal with future events, are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in those forward looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from Obalon’s current expectations are more fully described in Obalon’s annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2019 and its other reports, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Obalon assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement after the date of this report or to conform these forward-looking statements to actual results.

For Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Bill Plovanic

President and Chief Executive Officer

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Office: +1 760 607 5103

wplovanic@obalon.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.