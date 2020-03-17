New Permanent Representative Of Tunisia Presents Credentials To The Director-General Of The United Nations Office At Geneva

Sabri Bachtobji, the new Permanent Representative of Tunisia to the United Nations Office at Geneva, today presented his credentials to Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva.

Prior to his appointment to Geneva, Mr. Bachtobji had been serving as Tunisia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs since August 2016. He served as Tunisia’s Ambassador to Brazil from April 2013 to July 2016. He was the Deputy Director of the Directorate General for Europe, in charge of relations with Turkey, the western Balkan countries and Switzerland from July 2011 to March 2013, and Tunisia’s Consul General in Lyon from March 2010 to June 2011.

Mr. Bachtobji joined the Foreign Ministry of Tunisia in 1989. He worked at Tunisia’s embassy in Madrid from 1993 to 1999. He was a Head of Division at the Directorate General for Europe, in charge of Tunisian-Italian relations, from 1999 to 2003, then served at the Tunisian embassy in Rome from 2003 to 2009.

Mr. Bachtobji has a master’s degree in translation from the Bourguiba Institute of Modern Languages (1987) and a diploma in international relations from the Diplomatic School of Madrid (1993). He was born on 3 October 1963 in Menzel Temime, Tunisia, and is married with two children.



