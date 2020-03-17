Church’s Chicken® Closes Dining Room Seating Temporarily

Restaurants To Continue Operations by Elevating the Drive-Thru, Take Out, and Delivery Experience

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, GA, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Church’s Chicken highest priority is the safety and health of their employees and guests. Church’s has decided to temporarily close the in-restaurant dining room seating throughout all of their company restaurants to provide social distancing starting Tuesday, March 17th through Sunday, March 29th Restaurants will continue to operate through the drive-thru, counter service take out, or delivery.

As part of Church’s protocols, the restaurants have heightened their cleaning and disinfecting procedures to ensure the highest level of sanitation. Each restaurant will hand wash, sanitize door handles, tables, workstations, and all other frequently used areas every 30 minutes. All common self-serve areas such as tea dispensers, condiments, straws and lids will be moved behind the counter. As the situation evolves Church’s will continue to follow the CDC guidance as well as all local, state or federal mandates. Franchise restaurants will follow the same government mandates in their area.

“We are monitoring the situation daily to ensure our team is supplied with the tools they need to run safe and healthy operations,” says Joe Christina, Chief Executive Officer for Church’s. “We thank you for your patience as we go day by day in this challenging situation. As a brand, we will continue to stay calm, be quick to respond to our guests, franchisees, and employees, we will stick to the facts, be engaged, and continue to always put our guests and employees first.”

We will continue to provide prevention techniques and safety products to keep our employees and work environments safe while meeting the needs of our business and the communities we serve.

About Church’s Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken® is one of the largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church’s® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, homestyle sides all for a great value. Church’s® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and international territories. With system-wide sales of more than $1 billion, the system had a recording-breaking year in 2019. During two national media windows, the brand drove sales performance that outpaced the broader QSR category. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church’s® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.



###

Peyton Sadler Church's Chicken 305-631-2283 peyton@inklinkmarketing.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.