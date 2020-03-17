Gibson Energy Announces the Addition of Ms. Judy Cotte to the Company’s Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (“Gibson” or the “Company”), (TSX: GEI), announced today that Ms. Judy Cotte will join the Company’s Board of Directors effective March 17, 2020.



“We are very excited to have Judy Cotte join Gibson’s Board of Directors,” said James Estey, Chairman of Gibson. “Judy has significant legal experience, including the last 10 years exclusively focused on ESG, and is a recognized expert on ESG and responsible investment. Her addition reflects the Board’s ongoing commitment to ensuring access to the right skillsets to continue to move the Company forward, as well as a recognition of the importance of sustainability and ESG principles in how our Company operates.”

Ms. Cotte is currently Chief Executive Officer of ESG Global Advisors, a firm that bridges the gap between companies and investors on environmental, social and governance factors. Prior to forming ESG Global Advisors, Ms. Cotte was Vice President and Head of Corporate Governance and Responsible Investment for RBC Global Asset Management and was a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Previously, Ms. Cotte was the Director of Policy Development and Chief Operating Officer for the Canadian Coalition for Good Governance. Ms. Cotte has a Master’s degree in securities law and practiced law in various capacities, including as enforcement counsel with the Ontario Securities Commission, litigation counsel with a large broker and as a partner in a Bay Street law firm.

Ms. Cotte is currently a member of the TSX Listings Advisory Group, the CCGG Public Policy Committee and the UN PRI’s Global Policy Reference Group.

As part of joining Gibson’s Board of Directors, Ms. Cotte will also serve on the Environment, Social, Governance/Health and Safety Committee.

About Gibson

Gibson is a Canadian-based oil infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of crude oil and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company’s operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and also include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Chyc-Cies

Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations

Phone: (403) 776-3146

Email: mark.chyc-cies@gibsonenergy.com



