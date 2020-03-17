LM Visitors’ Centers Closed to the Public

The U.S. Department of Energy Office (DOE) of Legacy Management (LM) is focused on ensuring that visitors, families, and the community remain safe by following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s response to coronavirus (COVID-19) along with recommendations from federal, state, and local public health authorities.

Starting, Monday, March 16, 2020, DOE LM visitors’ centers are closed to the public, and all associated programming is cancelled until further notice. Mission critical activities at LM Sites will continue to ensure that the public and the environment remain protected.

The closed visitors’ centers include the Fernald Preserve Visitors Center near Hamilton, Ohio; the Weldon Spring Site Interpretive Center in St. Charles, Missouri; the Atomic Legacy Cabin in Grand Junction, Colorado; and the Window Rock, Arizona, Outreach Office. Updates will be posted to the DOE LM website.

For more information on DOE LM public visitors’ center closings, please call (202) 586-7550 or email LM@hq.doe.gov

For more information on COVID-19 please visit www.coronavirus.gov.

For more information on the U.S. government’s response to coronavirus (COVID-19) please visit www.usa.gov/coronavirus.

Spanish: gobierno.usa.gov/coronavirus