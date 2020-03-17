Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, DE., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: FSCT ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Forescout’s agreement to be acquired by Advent International. Shareholders of Forescout will receive $33.00 in cash for each share of Forescout owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-forescout-technologies-inc-buyout .

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ CM: QUMU ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Qumu’s agreement to be acquired by Synacor, Inc. Shareholders of Qumu will receive 1.61 shares of Synacor for each share of Qumu owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-qumu-corporation .

AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to AVX’s agreement to be acquired by Kyocera Corporation. Shareholders of AVX will receive $21.75 for each share of AVX owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-avx-corporation .

CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ GS: CSFL ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to CenterState Bank’s agreement to be acquired by South State Corporation. Shareholders of CenterState Bank will receive 0.3001 shares of South State for each share of CenterState Bank owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-centerstate-bank-corporation .

