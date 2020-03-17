SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds WMGI, XPERI, TIVO, and RESI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Stryker Corporation (“SYK”). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, SYK has commenced a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to acquire all outstanding WMGI shares for $30.75 in cash. The Tender Offer, which was originally set to expire on February 27, 2020, has been extended to April 30, 2020. If you own WMGI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, or you have questions about tendering your shares, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/wright-medical-group-nv/

Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) and TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) and TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) in connection with the proposed merger of the two companies. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the shares of XPER and TIVO stockholders will be converted into shares of a new parent company based on a fixed exchange ratio of 0.455 XPER share per existing TIVO share. Upon completion of the merger, TIVO stockholders will own 53.5% and XPER stockholders will own 46.5% of the new parent company. If you own XPER or TIVO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/xperi-and-tivo-corporations-investigation/

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Amherst Residential, LLC, a subsidiary of Amherst Holdings, LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, RESI shareholders will receive $12.50 per share in cash for each share of RESI common stock that they hold. If you own RESI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/front-yard-residential-corp/



