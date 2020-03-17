Canola Oil Market To Reach USD 48.34 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Canola Oil is gaining popularity as a result of increased health awareness among consumers. The increased application of it in daily lives is augmenting market demand.

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Canola Oil market is forecast to reach USD 48.34 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. It is a vegetable oil extracted from rapeseed. It is rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, vitamin E, and monosaturated fats. It has a lower amount of saturated fats and trans-fats in comparison to other vegetable oils. The oil helps in reducing inflammations and improving metabolism. This helps in the development of infants and protecting against heart attacks and strokes. Initially, canola oil had only industrial uses, whereas now it finds applications in the residential as well as commercial spaces.



Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2670

A rise in the number of cardiovascular diseases, as well as the prevalence of other diseases, has led people to focus on their health. Canola oil has high oleic acid, which helps in reducing the high cholesterol levels. It is rapidly being used as a cooking oil by health-conscious consumers, thus propelling the market growth.

Europe held the second-largest share in the Canola Oil market. It is among the leading producer of canola oil across the globe. France, Germany, and the U.K. accounted for more than 80% of the European share. Rapeseed is grown mainly for meal and oil in Europe. Increasing awareness related to the nutritional benefits of the canola oil encourage its demand.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The cold-pressed method involves the crushing of canola oil seeds and forcing it out. It is a process that preserves health benefits and flavors. Its price is higher than the extracted canola oil, as the yield of this product is lower.

The online segment held the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growing trend of online shopping is getting a boom in recent years. This is due to the increasing application of mobile devices at a rapid rate. With the growth in the busy lifestyle, people prefer to perform every possible activity in their personal smartphones.

Canola Oil can be made into biodiesel through a refinery process called transesterification. The oil is combined with alcohol to remove the glycerin. Pure canola biodiesel can be blended into any proportion with petroleum diesel. The fuel can be used in diesel engines.

Canola oil is used in the skincare and cosmetic industry owing to its anti-aging properties, which helps in reducing fine lines, acne, blemishes, and wrinkles. It is also utilized in the hair care sector for smoothening hair. Canola Oil is used in the preparation of plasticizers to provide a higher velocity. Rise in the end-use industries is further propelling the market demand.

North America is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The region's growth is due to the presence of popular players, and increasing awareness regarding the health benefits will propel the demand for the growth of the market.

Key participants include Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Borges Mediterranean Group, The Adani Wilmar Ltd., Associated British Foods (Ach), Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc., American Vegetable Oils Inc., Sunora Foods, Arla Foods AmbA, and Richardson International Limited, among others.

BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2670

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Canola Oil market on the basis of manufacturing process, application, distribution channel, and region:

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Cold-pressed Method

Solvent Extraction Method

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Processed Food

Cooking

Personal Care

Biofuels

Lubricants

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Modern Trade

Specialty Store

Franchise Outlets

Online

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/canola-oil-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Browse more similar reports on Food Ingredients category by Reports And Data

Soy Protein Ingredients Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/soy-protein-ingredients-market

Protein Ingredients Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/protein-ingredients-market

Wheat Gluten Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/wheat-gluten-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.