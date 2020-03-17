No-Cost Access to ST Math for Parents, Schools, Districts

Nonprofit MIND Research Institute Makes Award-Winning Program Available to All

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIND Research Institute, a nonprofit neuroscience and social impact organization, has announced that its flagship program, ST Math, is available at no cost to everyone – parents, schools, and districts – affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus situation in the United States. The offer is available for grades K through 8.

ST Math is an award-winning visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math’s unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback.

“At MIND, we have been following the news about COVID-19 closely and are concerned about how health-related school closures may impact our nation’s students,” said Brett Woudenberg, MIND CEO. “As a nonprofit organization with a mission to ensure that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world’s most challenging problems, we stand ready to help parents, schools, and districts with access to meaningful math learning while students are home.”

Parents can access the no-cost offer by visiting the Coronavirus Resources page at www.stmath.com/coronavirus. Free access is granted through June 30, 2020. The resource page will be continually updated with tips, videos, blog posts, and other information.

Schools and districts that have not yet partnered with ST Math or who wish to expand their partnership can request their no-cost access by visiting www.stmath.com/home-access.

Schools and districts that are already ST Math partners can also visit the Coronavirus Resources page at www.stmath.com/coronavirus for assistance with ST Math usage at home, parent communications, and more.

“As a parent, I know I am looking to optimize my kids’ time on education programs while they are home from school in the coming weeks,” said Matt Feldmann, VP of Product for MIND. “Because ST Math is an instructional solution, it goes beyond practice and drill to build deep conceptual understanding of math. Parents and educators can be assured that time spent on ST Math is time spent learning.“

ST Math is a flexible instructional tool that can fit easily into many different curriculum implementations. Educators looking to implement ST Math as part of a remote learning suite can use it in a number of ways, including:

Allowing students to self-pace through the content

Lead remote lessons by teachers using Puzzle Talks (grades K through 8) or Math Chats (grades 3 through 5) lessons provided by ST Math

Assign specific ST Math content to students

Introduce, review, or deepen understanding of mathematical concepts through specific ST Math games

“We are deeply grateful to our ST Math community of donors and school partners for their continued support, and we hope to be of service during this challenging time,” said Mr. Woudenberg.

About MIND Research Institute

MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world’s most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. Its unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback. MIND has also developed programs under MathMINDs to provide students, teachers and families dynamic ways to actively engage with math, and to close the experience gap for all learners. MathMINDs includes Family Game Nights, the national K-12 Game-a-thon and MathMINDs Games. For more information, visit mindresearch.org.

