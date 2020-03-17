Konica Minolta Honored by Hyland

Company Recognized with Platinum and Diamond Awards, Named Cloud Partner of the Year

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), an award-winning content services solution provider, was recently honored with Hyland’s Platinum and Diamond support awards for its continued work helping customers digitally transform using the OnBase content services platform. Konica Minolta also earned Cloud Partner of the Year for the first time, an honor based on providing the highest-value cloud customer. The awards were presented last month during the Hyland 2020 Partner Executive Forum in Dallas, Texas.

To receive the Platinum award, Konica Minolta achieved a high level of sales performance and excellence through new customer acquisitions and additional solutions provided to grow the existing OnBase community. Konica Minolta is dedicated to delivering content services solutions that help companies operate better and smarter, and understand what lies on the horizon – like Robotic Process Automation – to enhance their business operation.

The Diamond Award is an annual recognition of service excellence within the OnBase community through activities such as training, support, customer retention and number of customers served. Through this designation, Konica Minolta has demonstrated its attentiveness to its customer base, and continued drive to share updates with innovative software like OnBase.

“For the past seven years, we have continued to expand our content management practice with Hyland as an Authorized Hyland Solution Provider,” said Kevin Kern, Senior Vice President, Business Intelligence Services and Product Planning, Konica Minolta. “Hyland enables us to collaborate with customers and co-author the roadmap they need to grow their business.”

“We take great pride in our global partner program, building a diverse partner community that offers robust content services solutions to organizations worldwide. Our partners’ success is our success, and we congratulate Konica Minolta for its commitment to customer success and achievement as a Platinum and Diamond award winner,” said Bill Kavanaugh, Vice President of Sales at Hyland.

The Hyland Global Partner Community is an exclusive team of more than 400 Hyland partners. They provide expertise and hands-on support for OnBase, as well as the many complementary technologies that make up content services solutions. Providers work with Hyland to give customers the highest level of technical support, including continuous OnBase training and the backing of Hyland, a highly respected channel-friendly vendor.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

