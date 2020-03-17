Delta General Agency Selects ClarionDoor’s MGA Hub

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a more flexible, agile business model and a tendency toward lean operations, managing general agents (MGAs) need tailored technology options to continue to play a major role in today’s digital market . That is why Delta General Agency Corporation (Delta) , a Texas-based wholesale intermediary providing services for approximately fifty admitted standard lines and non-admitted special risk carriers, recently selected ClarionDoor’s MGA Hub (CD MGA Hub) to enhance operational capabilities.



Until now, MGAs typically had to access multiple carrier quoting portals and provide different information for each portal in order to get pricing from various carriers. This process is not only time-consuming, but prone to duplication and manual data entry errors as well. In order for MGAs to effectively help carriers expand outreach, a single platform where customer information is entered once, and multiple quotes are returned is needed.

“Having the ability to quote business for multiple carriers efficiently is a major challenge for any MGA,” said Bill Fink, president and CEO at Delta . “The data and format requirements are typically inconsistent across each carrier and demands more manual effort for the underwriters to key the same quote multiple times. ClarionDoor’s MGA Hub solves that challenge and we are looking forward to enhancing our capabilities.”

Via the CD MGA Hub, ClarionDoor provides a simple, efficient interface for quoting new business. Backed by a powerful API architecture, the CD MGA Hub captures minimal information and retrieves quote indications from various carriers with no re-keying of data, complicated integrations, or lengthy implementations. ClarionDoor’s push-to-carrier feature allows underwriters to seamlessly navigate from the CD MGA Hub to the carrier portal for a complete bindable quotation.

“MGAs represent a critical arm of today’s digital insurance industry,” said Patrick McCall, chief sales officer at ClarionDoor . “As a sales extension arm for carriers, it is critical that MGAs have the proper tools to market and sell those products. What we have done with CD MGA Hub is mitigate the frustration that both MGAs and carriers have faced, enabling both to focus more on marketing, distributing, and selling products. We are thrilled to have Delta join the ClarionDoor Experience and take advantage of our modern technology.”

For more information, please contact Spiro Skias, Director of Product Marketing at ClarionDoor , at 814-853-7045 or spiro.skias@clariondoor.com , or visit the company website at www.clariondoor.com .

About Delta General Agency Corporation

Delta General Agency Corporation (Delta), celebrating its 61st anniversary, acts as a wholesale intermediary for approximately fifty admitted standard lines and non-admitted special risk carriers. In addition, Delta holds a binding authority from Underwriters at Lloyds, London. Under the leadership and guidance of William (Bill) Fink, President and CEO, Delta has built a reputation for integrity, financial strength, innovative insurance products and extraordinary service. For more information, please visit deltains.com .

About ClarionDoor

ClarionDoor is disrupting how the insurance industry distributes insurance via an enterprise-proven, cloud-based, modern solution. ClarionDoor's customers go live in weeks, can leverage a modern platform that is designed for ongoing innovation and change, and can distribute insurance across any line of business, in any region, and partner with MGAs, brokers, and carriers as needed without the need for never-ending integration projects and ongoing hidden costs. ClarionDoor has now delivered millions of real-time quotes for over 40 insurance organizations and is committed to helping the insurance industry adapt to and innovate in the rapidly transforming digital-customer centric era. To learn more, visit www.clariondoor.com or contact us at info@clariondoor.com .



