Shri A. Ajay Kumar appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Uganda

Shri A. Ajay Kumar (IFS:2001), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Uganda.

 He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

