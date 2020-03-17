Italy’s Coronavirus outbreak sees Freia Farmaceutici’s new hand sanitizer range sold out in 5 days

/EIN News/ -- Highlights:



Freia’s initial launch of 10,000 bottles of Dermogel in Italy, with the first batch of 4,000 bottles has been sold out within 5 days.

Freia’s Manufacturing and supply chains are open, and another 34,000 units are being ordered for express delivery into Italy and 50,000 units on order from the UK.

Dermogel has been clinically proven to sanitize hands and to be effective in reducing microbial and viral contaminants on the skin.

MONTREAL, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELIXXER, LTD. (TSX.V: ELXR. OTCQB: ELIXF) (“ELXR” or the “Company”) announces that its Italian pharmaceutical partner, Freia Farmaceutici (Freia), has successfully launched its topical hand sanitizer, Dermogel, in Italy with their initial block of 10,000 units. The first batch of 4.000 bottles, from its first 10,000 unit manufacturing run, has been sold out within 5 days.

Freia’s manufacturing and supply chains are open and the second batch of 34,000 units are on order. Further manufacturing runs are planned as demand increases.

In addition to Italy, Elixxer is assisting Freia to expand Dermogel sales into the US and the UK. Elixxer has secured initial orders for the UK of 50,000 units as of this morning.

Freia’s Dermogel has been developed in Italy to effectively sanitize hands and is proving to be an effective alternative to soap and water in decreasing bacteria counts on the skin. This daily-use product is applicable to high traffic zones for sanitation and safety. Clinically studies on the medical benefits shows that Dermogel is an effective hand sanitizer with the added benefit of less irritation to the skin compared to existing brands on the market.

About Elixxer Ltd. ( www.Elixxer.com )

ELXR Ltd. is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ELXR) and the US OTC-QB exchange (OTCQB: ELXIF).

For further information please contact:

President, John McMullen, +1-416-803-0698, john@elixxer.com

