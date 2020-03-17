Quantum Spatial Manages Massive Data Growth with Igneous

Igneous’ DataDiscover and DataProtect Enable Quantum Spatial to Simplify Operations While Hitting SLAs

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Igneous, the SaaS data management company for file intensive environments, announced today that Quantum Spatial, Inc. has standardized on Igneous for its fast file movement, cloud capabilities, and simplified operations.



Quantum Spatial , an NV5 company, is the nation’s largest geospatial data firm. A pioneer in advanced mapping technology, Quantum Spatial’s end-to-end solution delivers data and services of the highest quality and accuracy, leveraging the widest array of technologies in all types of landscapes. Igneous’ data management services have enabled Quantum Spatial to manage petabytes of data across seven remote locations, with just one person.

“We move petabytes of data each month as we offload and process customer projects,” said Carl Lucas, VP of Information Technology at Quantum Spatial. “Igneous’ SaaS-based monitoring alerts us if anything is happening. It helps me sleep at night.”

Quantum Spatial’s reputation has led to substantial growth in both customer projects, and of course, large amounts of data. In addition, new technology from sensor manufacturers continues to increase the resolution and quality of the images they capture.

Igneous is Quantum Spatial’s single data management strategy across three primary and four remote sites. The Igneous software allows them to hit aggressive protection and compliance SLAs. For Quantum Spatial, that means scalable, fast, and enterprise-class backup, visibility, and archive flexibility between on-premise infrastructure and Azure for petabytes of data.

Igneous has also helped Quantum Spatial optimize their limited datacenter space by building trust and best practices between IT and production teams. Now, when data is moved between locations or to Azure, the company is confident they will be able to get it back. “That’s pretty impressive given how protective our teams are over their data,” said Travis Spurley, Senior Systems Engineer at Quantum Spatial.

From camera to cloud, Quantum Spatial’s data processing pipeline is now optimized to move data with performance at scale. Archiving data to the cloud frees up valuable primary NAS for new projects, while still allowing users to retrieve their data when needed. The result is greater operational efficiency and confidence when deciding to move data.

“My engineers are very happy with Igneous. The ability to search across millions, if not billions of files is huge. The Igneous solution definitely improved our ability to do our job,” said Lucas.

For more information, visit igneous.io and read the full case study . Follow us on Twitter @IgneousIO and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/Igneous.

About Igneous

Igneous is the SaaS data management solution for file intensive environments. Data-centric enterprises trust Igneous to provide visibility, protection, and movement at scale. Igneous’ API-enabled, cloud-native solution combines all data management functions allowing organizations to fully tap the value of their unstructured data while reducing risk and optimizing IT resources. Find out more at igneous.io/ .

About Quantum Spatial, Inc.

Quantum Spatial, Inc., an NV5 company, provides geospatial intelligence to government and corporate organizations to mitigate risk, plan for growth, better manage resources and achieve advanced scientific understanding. A pioneer in advanced mapping technology, Quantum Spatial’s end-to-end solutions deliver data and services of the highest quality and accuracy, leveraging the widest array of technologies in all types of landscapes. Clients use the company’s acquisition, processing, analytics and visualization solutions in a range of technical and scientific disciplines – from geology and biology to hydrology, forestry, and civil engineering. Utilities, oil and gas producers, engineering and construction firms, as well as the military and major government agencies, are Quantum Spatial customers. Quantum Spatial has multiple offices around the country. For more information visit quantumspatial.com, join us on LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter @QuantumSpatial.

Press Contact:

Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing

801.373.7888

mikeb@connectmarketing.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.