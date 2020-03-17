There were 572 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,498 in the last 365 days.

Payroll deduction is the preferred payment method for Boomer, Generation X, and Millennial employees, finds Eastbridge Consulting Group’s latest demographic report

/EIN News/ -- AVON, Conn., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While payroll deduction is the preferred payment method across all of the demographic segments analyzed in Eastbridge’s Exploring Employee Demographics: Key Attitudes and Behaviors towards Voluntary/Worksite Benefits —  MarketVision™—The Employee Viewpoint© report, including generation, income, employer size, industry, and occupation, there were a few variances. For example, between generations, Generation Xers preferred payroll deduction more strongly than Boomers or Millennials; and while Millennials were somewhat more open to credit card payments, only 20% of respondents preferred this method. Following are a few other key findings by segment:

  • Across employer size segments, employees in larger groups more strongly prefer payroll deduction (up to 83%) compared to smaller groups (73%), while employees in groups with 50–99 employees are somewhat more open to credit card payments, with 25% preferring this method for future benefit purchases.
  • By industry, Government employees have the strongest preference for payroll deduction (82%) compared to Services employees (72%), while Services employees are the segment most open to credit card payments (24%).

The Exploring Employee Demographics: Key Attitudes and Behaviors towards Voluntary/Worksite Benefits —  MarketVision™—The Employee Viewpoint© report is now available. The cost of the report is $2,000. For additional information or to purchase the report, visit the report page by clicking here, e-mail info@eastbridge.com, or call (860) 676-9633.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada.

Ginger Bates (803) 782-0560


