Anti-Rheumatics Market is Expected to Reach $71.93 Billion by 2026: Says AMR

Increase in prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, surge in elderly population, and rise in incidence of obesity across the world drive the growth of the global anti-rheumatics market. Based on drug class, the disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) segment held the major share in 2018. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative by 2026.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “ Anti-Rheumatics Market by Drug Class (Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARD's), Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAID's), Corticosteroids, Uric Acid Drugs, and Others), Type (Prescription-Based Drugs and Over-the-Counter Drugs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026” According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global anti-rheumatics market was estimated at $57.22 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit at $71.93 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6289

Rise in prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, increase in elderly population, and surge in incidence of obesity worldwide fuel the growth of the global anti-rheumatics market. On the other hand, side effects related to the medication and higher cost of biologics & biosimilars curtail down the growth to certain extent. However, R&D activities in the field of biosimilars and novel biologics are expected to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

The disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARD's)segment to maintain its dominance till 2026-

By on drug class, the disease modifying anti-rheumatics drugs (DMARDs) segment contributed to more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to lead the trail during the study period. The nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) segment, on the other hand, is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.7% by 2026. The other segments analyzed in the report include corticosteroids and uric acid drugs.

The prescription-based drugs segment garnered the lion’s share in 2018-

By type, the prescription-based drugs segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2018, and is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecast period. Simultaneously, the over-the-counter drugs segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.3% during 2019–2026,

Do Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6289

Asia-Pacific to rule the roost in terms of revenue-

By geography, Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2018, holding nearly one-third of the total market. The same region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 3.7% during the study period. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Key players in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the global anti-rheumatics market report include Johnson & Johnsons, MedImmune, LLC, Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Celegene Corporations, Biogen Inc., and Celltrion Inc. These market players have combined several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Similar Reports:

Uveitis Treatment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Trauma Products Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Fall Management Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Otorhinolaryngology Devices Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketresearcht



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.