Intrado Enterprise Collaboration Introduces MaxxConnect for Microsoft Teams

Intrado expands UCaaS portfolio with complete cloud-based Direct Routing voice solution for Teams

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation , a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced the launch of its powerful hosted voice solution, MaxxConnect for Microsoft Teams .



The evolution of the modern workplace is characterized by geographically distributed teams, new business models, and complex security requirements. As a result, employees require advanced unified communications as a service (“UCaaS”) solutions to facilitate gains in productivity, collaboration, and efficiency. Microsoft Teams enables users with a single robust and secure solution that brings together messaging, meetings, calling, video, file sharing, and tools.

Delivered over either an MPLS network or the Internet, MaxxConnect for Microsoft Teams provides the efficiency and economic benefits of network convergence, eliminating the need for local PSTN gateways and costly PRIs.

“Calling, or hosted voice, is the backbone of modern UCaaS solutions and can serve as the foundation for successful digital transformation,” said Rob Bellmar, co-president of Intrado Enterprise Collaboration. “Enterprise IT decision makers planning to deploy team collaboration as part of a UCaaS suite must carefully consider the voice component. For nearly 20 years, Microsoft and Intrado have partnered to deliver voice solutions into collaboration environments. Customers choose Intrado due to our extensive global hosted voice and UCaaS experience and our expertise with complex, enterprise-grade deployments. We also have the rather unique ability to combine services from multiple providers and technologies, resulting in the right solution for each customer’s specific needs.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by selecting the image or link below:



MaxxConnect for Microsoft Teams is initially available in 16 countries. For specific availability or to learn more, contact Intrado .

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com .

Contact

Dave Pleiss

Investor and Public Relations

DMPleiss@Intrado.com

402.716.6578



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.