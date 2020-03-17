Czech regulator delays 5G-suitable spectrum auction to mid-2020

Czech Republic - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Czech Republic outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Czech-Republic-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses

The Czech Republic has a sophisticated telecom market which over the years has attracted investment from a number of major European telcos. The incumbent telco O2 Czech Republic remains the dominant player though alternative operators are gaining market share, partly through organic growth and partly through merger and acquisition activity. One significant deal was the acquisition of UPC Ceska Republika by Vodafone Group, which enabled Vodafone’s local unit to expand its business in the fixed-line segment. UPC, as well as its portfolio of services, has been rebranded under the Vodafone moniker.

O2 CR has struggled to improve revenue growth in recent years, and in response it has transitioned itself to face market challenges. Among the changes was its reorganisation into separate business divisions and the spinning off of CETIN as a separate unit to manage the fixed and mobile networks while also operating as a national wholesale network provider.

While the mobile sector is showing steady growth, underlying concerns that the market is insufficiently competitive have stimulated the regulator to provide for the entry of a new player at the multi-band spectrum auction scheduled for later in 2020. In addition, the government has amended the Telecommunications Act to improve pricing for end-users, and to ease the number portability process in a bid to stimulate competition and encourage operators to improve the quality of service offerings.

All the MNOs have focused on growing revenue by marketing mobile broadband and other value-added services. While most investment in recent years has been earmarked for LTE, more recently the MNOs have focussed on preparing for 5G. Services are expected to be launched by the end of 2020 after additional spectrum is allocated.

Growth in the Czech Republic’s fixed-line broadband market has slowed in line with higher penetration. The sector has more recently seen stronger growth in the cable and fibre sectors. The migration away from DSL has largely been due to the expansion of fibre networks, which are being built out by a number of telcos. Many of them are engaged in cooperative ventures, and also access wholesale services on CETIN’s fibre infrastructure.

Covering developments in the market and regulatory environment, this report provides insights into the evolving fixed-line telecom market of the Czech Republic, offering statistics, profiles of the major operators and an assessment of deployed infrastructure. The report also covers the mobile market, providing an overview of the MNOs as well as developments in technologies and regulatory affairs. A range of market and company statistics provide insights into the state of both the mobile voice and data markets, as well as the performance and strategies of the key network players. In addition, the report reviews the fixed and fixed-wireless broadband sectors, profiling the key players, assessing access platforms and market trends, and providing broadband subscriber forecasts.

Key developments

O2 CR expecting half of its broadband services to be delivered by fixed wireless by end-2020;

CETIN commits to extending fibre networks to an additional 143 rural zones;

Regulator delays multi-spectrum auction for 5G to mid-2020;

O2 CR withdraws most payphones;

UPC Ceska Republika’s services rebranded under the Vodafone banner;

Broadband subscriber base shows steady growth;

T-Mobile CR expands home LTE broadband service;

T-Mobile prepares to close 3G services;

Report update includes the regulator's monitoring report for December 2019, annual report and market reports for 2018; telcos' operating and financial data to Q4 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report

T-Mobile Czech Republic, GTS Czech, Èeské Radiokomunikace, MobilKom, BT, ÈD-Telematika, ÈEZ ICT Services, UPC Ceska Republika, O2 Czech Republic, Vodafone Czech Republic, Nej TV, RIO Media, Nordic Telecom (MobilKom, U:fon).

Table of Contents

Key Statistics

Regional Market Comparison Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier Market Leaders Market Challengers Market Emergents TMI versus GDP Mobile and mobile broadband penetration Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market Government support

Regulatory environment Background Regulatory authority Fixed-line developments Telecom sector liberalisation Privatisation Interconnect Carrier selection and carrier preselection Number Portability (NP) Access Mobile network developments Significant market power (SMP) obligations Roaming tariffs Mobile Termination Rates (MTR) 2G licences 3G licences Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Network sharing Spectrum auctions 3.6-3.8GHz 700MHz Spectrum allocations

Mobile market Mobile statistics Mobile infrastructure 5G 4G (LTE) 3G GSM Analogue networks Other infrastructure developments Mobile voice Mobile data SMS and MMS Mobile broadband Major mobile operators O2 Czech Republic T-Mobile Czech Republic Vodafone Czech Republic Nordic Telecom (MobilKom/U:fon) Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market Broadband statistics Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks Other fixed broadband services Broadband over Powerline (BPL) Fixed wireless broadband Wi-Fi Wireless local loop (WLL) WiMAX

Fixed network operators Overview of operators O2 Czech Republic Sale to PPF Group CETIN Ceske Radiokomunikace (CRa) GTS Czech CD-Telematika (CD-T) VOLNÝ

Telecommunications infrastructure O2 CR Alternative operators Wholesale Smart infrastructure Internet of Things (IoT)

Appendix – Historic data

Related reports





List of Tables

Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities – Czech Republic – 2020 (e)

Table 2 – Change in telecom sector investment – 2009 – 2018

Table 3 – Development of telecom investment by sector – 2009 – 2018

Table 4 – ICT sector revenue – 2010 – 2019

Table 5 – Development of telecom revenue – 2009 – 2019

Table 6 – Development of telecom revenue by sector – 2011 – 2018

Table 7 – Decline in the number of fixed number portings – 2009 – 2019

Table 8 – Decline in the number of broadband accesses via LLU – 2009 – 2018

Table 9 – Growth in the number of mobile number portings – 2009 – 2019

Table 10 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 2009 – 2024

Table 11 – Decline in mobile voice revenue by type – 2009 – 2018

Table 12 – Development of mobile retail and wholesale revenue – 2011 – 2018

Table 13 – Change in the number of prepaid and contract mobile subscribers – 2009 – 2018

Table 14 – Change in the ratio of prepaid to postpaid subscribers – 2009 – 2018

Table 15 – Change in the share of T-Mobile CR’s prepaid subscribers – 2009 – 2019

Table 16 – Change in the share of O2 CR’ prepaid subscribers – 2009 – 2019

Table 17 – Change in the share of Vodafone CR’s prepaid subscribers – 2009 – 2019

Table 18 – Growth in the number of M2M connections – 2012 – 2018

Table 19 – Growth in mobile voice traffic – 2009 – 2018

Table 20 – Change in mobile voice traffic by type – 2009 – 2018

Table 21 – Growth in average mobile broadband data use per subscriber – 2011 – 2017

Table 22 – Change in the number of SMS messages sent – 2009 – 2020

Table 23 – Increase in the number of MMS messages sent – 2011 – 2018

Table 24 – Decline in SMS and MMS revenue – 2009 – 2018

Table 25 – Growth in the number of active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Table 26 – Growth in the number of dedicated mobile broadband subscribers by type – 2007 – 2018

Table 27 – Change in the number of O2 CR subscribers – 2006 – 2019

Table 28 – Development of O2 CR’s mobile service revenue (CZK) – 2012 – 2019

Table 29 – Development of O2 CR’s mobile ARPU (CZK) – 2012 – 2018

Table 30 – Growth in the number of T-Mobile CR’s mobile subscribers – 2006 – 2019

Table 31 – Growth in T-Mobile CR’ mobile service revenue – 2009 – 2019

Table 32 – Development of T-Mobile CR’s blended mobile ARPU – 2009 – 2019

Table 33 – Change in the number of Vodafone CR’s mobile subscribers – 2008 – 2019

Table 34 – Change in the number of fixed-line broadband subscribers by access type – 2008 – 2018

Table 35 – Growth in the number of fixed-line broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Table 36 – Fixed broadband penetration by type – 2011 – 2019

Table 37 – Growth in the number of cable broadband connections – 2009 – 2018

Table 38 – Growth in the number of Vodafone CR’s broadband subscribers – 2009 – 2019

Table 39 – Change in the number of DSL/VDSL subscribers – 2009 – 2018

Table 40 – Growth in the number of T-Mobile CR’s fixed broadband subscribers – 2011 – 2019

Table 41 – Change in the number of O2 CR broadband subscribers – 2006 – 2019

Table 42 – Growth in the number of fibre broadband connections – 2009 – 2018

Table 43 – Growth in the number of Wi-Fi / FWA connections – 2009 – 2018

Table 44 – Decline in fixed-line traffic– 2009 – 2018

Table 45 – O2 CR financial data (CZK) – 2012 – 2019

Table 46 – O2 CR revenue by sector – 2015 – 2019

Table 47 – Decline in the number of O2 CR telephony accesses by type – 2011 – 2019

Table 48 – Decline in the number of fixed-lines and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Table 49 – Historic – Mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 1995 – 2009

Table 50 – Historic - Annual mobile number portings – 2006 – 2016

Table 51 – Historic - SMS messages sent – 2003 – 2009

Table 52 – Historic – Ration of prepaid to contract subscribers – 2001 – 2009

Table 53 – Historic - T-Mobile CR prepaid subscribers – 2005 – 2009

Table 54 – Historic - T-Mobile CR’s blended mobile ARPU – 2004 – 2009

Table 55 – Historic - O2 CR prepaid subscribers – 2004 – 2009

Table 56 – Historic - O2 CR prepaid subscribers – 2004 – 2009

Table 57 – Vodafone CR prepaid subscribers – 2005 – 2009

Table 58 – Historic - O2 CR mobile service revenue (€) – 2005 – 2013

Table 59 – Historic - O2 CR ARPU (€) – 2006 – 2013

Table 60 – Historic – UPC CR’s broadband subscribers – 2003 – 2009

Table 61 – Historic - O2 CR financial data (€) – 2006 – 2013

Table 62 – Historic - GTS Czech financial data (€) – 2010 – 2015

Table 63 – Historic - GTS Czech fixed-line subscribers – 2013 – 2015

Table 64 – Historic - Fixed lines and teledensity – 1995 – 2009

Table 65 – Historic - Fixed voice revenue – 20l1 – 2015

Table 66 – Historic - O2 CR naked DSL lines – 2009 – 2014

Table 67 – Historic - Broadband access revenue – 2011 – 2015

Table 68 – Historic - Internet users, subscribers and penetration rate – 1998 – 2015

Table 69 – Historic - Household use of broadband by access type – 2005 – 2013

Table 70 – Historic - Market share of broadband subscribers by fixed access type – 2010 – 2015

Table 71 – Historic - Market share of broadband subscribers by wireless access type – 2010 – 2014

Table 72 – Historic - Proportion of broadband connections by data rate – 2011 – 2014

Table 73 – Historic - SMS roaming charges by operator– 2010 – 2015

Table 74 – Historic - Data roaming charges by operator– 2012 – 2015

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Europe Telecoms Maturity Index – Market Leaders (top tier)

Chart 2 – Europe Telecoms Maturity Index – Market Challengers (middle tier)

Chart 3 – Europe Telecoms Maturity Index – Market Emergents (bottom tier)

Chart 4 – Overall view - Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita

Chart 5 – Europe - mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration

Chart 6 – Scandinavia and Baltics: mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration

Chart 7 – Northern Europe –mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration

Chart 8 – Southern Europe mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration

Chart 9 – Eastern Europe mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration

Chart 10 – Scandinavia and Baltics fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Chart 11 – Northern Europe fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Chart 12 – Southern Europe fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Chart 13 – Eastern Europe fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Chart 14 – Change in telecom sector investment – 2009 – 2018

Chart 15 – Development of telecom investment by sector – 2009 – 2018

Chart 16 – Change in ICT revenue – 2010 – 2019

Chart 17 – Development of telecom sector revenue – 2010 – 2019

Chart 18 – Development of telecom revenue by sector – 2011 – 2018

Chart 19 – Decline in the number of fixed number portings – 2009 – 2019

Chart 20 – Decline in the number of broadband accesses via LLU – 2009 – 2018

Chart 21 – Growth in the number of mobile number portings – 2009 – 2019

Chart 22 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration rate – 2009 – 2024

Chart 23 – Decline in mobile voice revenue by type – 2009 – 2018

Chart 24 – Development of mobile retail and wholesale revenue – 2011 – 2018

Chart 25 – Change in the number of prepaid and contract mobile subscribers – 2009 – 2018

Chart 26 – Change in the ratio of prepaid to postpaid subscribers – 2009 – 2018

Chart 27 – Change in the share of T-Mobile CR’s prepaid subscribers – 2005 – 2019

Chart 28 – Change in the share of O2 CR’s prepaid subscribers – 2004 – 2019

Chart 29 – Change in the share of Vodafone CR’ prepaid subscribers – 2005 – 2019

Chart 30 – Growth in the number of M2M connections – 2012 – 2018

Chart 31 – Growth in mobile voice traffic – 2009 – 2018

Chart 32 – Change in mobile voice traffic by type – 2009 – 2018

Chart 33 – Growth in average mobile broadband data use per subscriber – 2011 – 2017

Chart 34 – Change in the number of SMS messages sent – 2009 – 2020

Chart 35 – Increase in the number of MMS messages sent – 2011 – 2018

Chart 36 – Decline in SMS and MMS revenue – 2009 – 2018

Chart 37 – Growth in the number of active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Chart 38 – Growth in the number of dedicated mobile broadband subscribers by type – 2007 – 2018

Chart 39 – Change in the number of O2 CR mobile subscribers – 2006 – 2019

Chart 40 – Development of O2 CR’s mobile service revenue (CZK) – 2012 – 2019

Chart 41 – Development of O2 CR’s mobile ARPU (CZK) – 2012 – 2018

Chart 42 – Growth in the number of T-Mobile CR’s mobile subscribers – 2006 – 2019

Chart 43 – Development of T-Mobile CR mobile service revenue – 2009 – 2019

Chart 44 – Decline in T-Mobile CR blended ARPU – 2004 – 2019

Chart 45 – Change in the number of Vodafone CR’s mobile subscribers – 2008 – 2019

Chart 46 – Fixed-line broadband subscribers by access type – 2008 – 2018

Chart 47 – Growth in the number of fixed-line broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Chart 48 – Growth in the number of Vodafone CR’s broadband subscribers – 2009 – 2019

Chart 49 – Change in the number of DSL/VDSL subscribers – 2009 – 2018

Chart 50 – Growth in the number of T-Mobile CR’s fixed broadband subscribers – 2011 – 2019

Chart 51 – Change in the number of O2 CR broadband subscribers – 2006 – 2019

Chart 52 – Growth in the number of Wi-Fi / FWA connections – 2009 – 2018

Chart 53 – Decline in fixed-line traffic– 2009 – 2016

Chart 54 – Change in O2 CR financial data (CZK) – 2012 – 2019

Chart 55 – Change in O2 CR revenue by sector – 2015 – 2019

Chart 56 – Decline in the number of O2 CR telephony accesses – 2011 – 2019

Chart 57 – Decline in the number of fixed lines in service, and teledensity – 2009 – 2024

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – Generalised Market Characteristics by Market Segment

Exhibit 2 – Access, the local loop and unbundling – an overview

Exhibit 3 – 2G spectrum – 1999

Exhibit 4 – Multi-spectrum auction – 2013

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Czech-Republic-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses

Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Within Australia (02) 8076 7665 Outside Australia +44 207 097 1241



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.