Choptank Transport Tests Rate Forecasting Tools from DAT for Transaction Speed and Transparency

DAT helps Choptank expand its market intelligence offerings

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAT Solutions today announced that Choptank Transport, a third-party logistics firm based in Preston, Maryland, has joined a pilot program to test a new set of truckload rate data and forecasting models for faster, more accurate online freight quotes and transactions.



Available in DAT RateView this spring, the forecasting tools generate rate predictions based on current market conditions, price momentum and five years of transaction histories. Choptank will also incorporate DAT’s new Market Conditions Index, a predictive supply and demand indicator based on load and truck posts as well search and transaction behavior on DAT Load Boards.

Along with these new data and analytics tools, Choptank is incorporating Book Now, an automated load-tendering feature in DAT Load Boards that eliminates phone calls, lengthy negotiations and manual processes for its brokers and carriers.

“Choptank knows the value of providing customers and carriers with access to real-time market intelligence,” said Claude Pumilia, DAT President and CEO. “They’re a long-time DAT customer and will be an exceptional feedback partner as we prepare a commercial launch of our analytics and pricing tools this spring.”

“These forecasting features will improve our pricing so that we can conduct business faster with our shipper and carrier partners,” explained Josh Bergling, Choptank Transport VP of Technology. “We’re excited to take part in the early access program and offer key feedback.”

DAT’s analytics and rate forecasting tools are powered by RateView, the most accurate and complete source of spot and contract rate data available with $68 billion of actual market transactions each year.

About DAT Solutions

DAT operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Transportation brokers, motor carriers, news organizations and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights based on 183 million freight matches and a database of $68 billion in annual market transactions. As the industry standard in truckload pricing, DAT’s freight rate database also provides the index prices for freight futures contracts. Founded in 1978, DAT Solutions LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and Russell 1000 indices.

About Choptank Transport

Choptank Transport is a nationwide third-party logistics company that specializes in truckload and temperature-controlled freight services as well as less-than-truckload, intermodal, port & drayage, and heavy-haul shipments. The company’s headquarters is in Preston, Maryland, with regional locations that include Baltimore, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, and Tampa. For more information about Choptank Transport, visit our Facebook page or go to our website at www.choptanktransport.com .

