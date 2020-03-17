Formula Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Operating income for the fourth quarter increased 14% year over year to $37.1 million. Net income attributable to Shareholders for the year increased 20% year over year to $38.8 million

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter increased by 13.8% to $448.2 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Revenues for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 amounted to $393.7 million.

Consolidated operating income for the fourth quarter increased by 14.2% to $37.1 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Consolidated operating income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 amounted to $32.5 million.

Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the fourth quarter was $10.0 million, or $0.64 per fully diluted share, compared to $10.7 million, or $0.71 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year, reflecting a decrease of 7.0%.

Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Consolidated revenues for the year increased by 13.9% to $1,701.1 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018 amounted to $1,493.0 million.





Consolidated operating income for the year increased by 26.3% to $138.5 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Consolidated operating income for the year ended December 31, 2018 amounted to $109.6 million.





Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the year was $38.8 million, or $2.44 per fully diluted share, compared to $32.4 million, or $2.14 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year, reflecting an increase of 19.9%.





As of December 31, 2019 Formula held 48.88%, 47.91%, 45.34%, 100%, 50% and 90.09% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Matrix IT Ltd., Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Michpal Micro Computers (1983) Ltd., TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd. and Insync Staffing Solutions, Inc., respectively.





Consolidated cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits and investments in marketable securities totaled approximately $405.5 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $295.3 million as of December 31, 2018.





Total equity as of December 31, 2019 was $896.3 million (representing 42.9% of the total consolidated balance sheet), compared to $805.4 million (representing 48.4% of the total consolidated balance sheet) as of December 31, 2018.

Debentures Covenants

As of December 31, 2019, Formula was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the debentures issued by Formula and under a loan granted by a financial institution, based on achieving the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders (excluding non-controlling interests): above $215 million.





Actual equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders is equal to $421.6 million.

Covenant 2



Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Formula’s Series A and C Secured Debentures): below 65%.





Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization is equal to 9%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four recent quarters): below 5.





Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four recent quarters) is equal to 0.40.

Comments of Management

Commenting on the results, Guy Bernstein, CEO of Formula Systems, said, “We are publishing our results at a pick of a global crisis never seen before, caused by the Coronavirus. Though I am pleased we concluded 2019 as a record-breaking year across our entire investment portfolio, meeting the goals we set for ourselves, we now place our best efforts across our entire portfolio companies to keep our employees safe and healthy, and to ensure business continuity to our clients, profitability and financial stability, while adapting our work environment in order to comply with governmental instructions and with the needs of our customers to overcome current challenges.”

“Matrix concluded the year of 2019 as a record-breaking year across all its financial indices (revenues, gross profit, operating income, net income, EPS, EBITDA and dividend distribution). Matrix also concluded an incredible decade in 2019 through which it has established its position as a market leader in the Israeli IT market growing its revenues by approximately 133% compared to the level at the beginning of the decade along-with increasing its employee headcount from 4,200 employees to more than 10,000 today. In order to maintain its leading position, Matrix intends to continue deepening and expanding its operations in today’s most attractive fields of technology (such as: Cyber, cloud, Internet and mobile data and analytics, ERP, CRM, storage systems, backup and business continuity, solutions aimed at startups, training of next-generation technology professionals, and more), expanding its activities in the fields of strategic and managerial consulting activities, expanding its operations in the health, manufacturing, retail and security sector, maximize potential synergies between the various activities in Matrix and continue its growth in Europe and in the US.”

“Sapiens finished 2019 on a very strong note with revenues for the fourth quarter reaching a record of $86.7 million and non-GAAP operating margin improving by 170 basis points, compared to the same period last year, to 16.5%. Global advancement of Sapiens business fueled by M&A activity, has led to revenue growth of 12.2% to $325.7 million, at the high end of its annual guidance range. In addition, during 2019 Sapiens has grown organically in both P&C and L&A segments, and delivered one of the most successful years to date with 34 new logos. Increased revenue, combined with significant operating leverage from offshore operations, improved Sapiens’ 2019 non-GAAP operating margins by 240 basis points to 16.0%. Sapiens is currently building a unified global platform of innovative digital insurance solutions in order to improve its global competitive position as a one-stop-shop for insurance software.”

“Magic also finished 2019 on a very strong note with fourth quarter revenue reaching a record high of $90.9 million, and non-GAAP operating income of $11.4 million. During 2019 Magic advanced its business executing on many fronts, growing revenue for the full year by 14.5% year over year to $325.6 million, above the high end of its annual guidance range.”

“TSG IT, held jointly with Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., had a strong revenue growth of 28% during 2019, compared to the same period last year and 35% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period last year. Such growth is mainly driven from command & control activities of the company in the Israeli market as well as from overseas.”

“Michpal completed its second acquisition in twelve months’ of Unique Software Industries Ltd. for consideration of approximately NIS 49 million and up to NIS 12 million which are subject to defined performance goals. Unique is a software development and services company, providing integrated solutions in the field of payroll for more than 30 years, including pay-stubs, pension services management, education funds management, and software solutions for managing employee attendance. We believe that Unique’s activities are synergetic and complementary to Formula’s operations in the field of payroll, to which we have entered 3 years ago. I believe that this acquisition will allow us to expand our operations in these fields together with the broadening of Unique’s operations by capitalizing on Formula’s assets and transactional capabilities. During the year Michpal stand-alone grew its revenue and operating income by 9% year over year.”

Stand-Alone Financial Measures

This press release presents, further below, certain stand-alone financial measures to reflect Formula’s stand-alone financial position in reference to its assets and liabilities as the parent company of the group. These financial measures are prepared consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group. Such measures include investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity measured at cost adjusted by Formula’s share in the investees’ accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.

Formula believes that these financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding Formula’s stand-alone financial position. Formula’s management uses these measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses. These measures are also used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these stand-alone financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Formula’s financial position.

Management of the Company does not consider these stand-alone measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Formula urges investors to review the consolidated financial statements which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business or financial position.

About Formula

Formula Systems, whose ordinary shares are traded on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and ADSs are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, is a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products.

For more information, visit www.formulasystems.com.

Except for any historical information contained herein, matters discussed in this press release might include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Regarding any financial statements, actual results might vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to, risks in product and technology development, market acceptance of new products and continuing product conditions, both locally and abroad, release and sales of new products by strategic resellers and customers, and other risk factors detailed in Formula’s most recent annual report and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company’s operations, the demand for Company’s products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) Year ended Three months ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues 1,701,115 1,492,988 448,205 393,700 Cost of revenues 1,315,066 1,159,676 344,224 304,820 Gross profit 386,049 333,312 103,981 88,880 Research and development costs, net 46,690 41,223 12,439 9,884 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 200,870 182,472 54,468 46,518 Operating income 138,489 109,617 37,074 32,478 Financial expenses, net 18,652 8,290 6,147 924 Income before taxes on income 119,837 101,327 30,927 31,554 Taxes on income 27,201 24,301 6,726 8,281 Income after taxes 92,636 77,026 24,201 23,273 Share of profit (loss) of companies accounted for at equity, net 1,787 369 272 435 Net income 94,423 77,395 24,473 23,708 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 55,603 45,030 14,489 12,973 (*) Net income attributable to Formula Systems' shareholders 38,820 32,365 9,984 10,735 (*) Earnings per share (basic) 2.56 2.20 0.65 0.73 (*) Earnings per share (diluted) 2.44 2.14 0.64 0.71 (*) Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (basic) 15,189,758 14,740,462 15,282,600 14,745,338 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted) 15,340,867 15,571,838 15,291,360 15,583,133 *) Immaterial adjustment to comparative data





FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION U.S. dollars in thousands December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 369,042 268,492 Short-term deposits 29,886 16,881 Marketable securities 6,600 9,913 Trade receivables 485,824 441,468 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 67,273 40,464 (*) Inventories 7,156 3,882 Total current assets 965,781 781,100 (*) LONG-TERM ASSETS: Deferred taxes 35,445 14,214 Other long-term accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 21,493 23,121 Total long-term assets 56,938 37,335 INVESTMENTS IN COMPANIES ACCOUNTED FOR AT EQUITY METHOD 26,350 25,710 PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET 43,059 29,182 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 104,130 - NET INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL 892,172 790,705 (*) TOTAL ASSETS 2,088,430 1,664,032 (*) CURRENT LIABILITIES: Loans and credit from banks and others 125,299 71,180 Debentures 31,362 55,822 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 35,673 - Trade payables 125,163 118,786 Deferred revenues 93,512 59,509 Other accounts payable 205,106 168,694 (*) Dividend payable 7,081 5,015 Liabilities in respect of business combinations 8,431 5,602 Put options of non-controlling interests 39,668 40,926 Total current liabilities 671,295 525,534 (*) LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Loans and credit from banks and others 162,058 139,527 Debentures 175,411 114,902 Long term operating lease liabilities 73,686 - Other long-term liabilities 8,313 8,734 Deferred taxes 50,929 34,800 Deferred revenues 6,491 4,906 Liabilities in respect of business combinations 17,092 5,625 Put options of non-controlling interests 15,182 15,723 (*) Employees benefit liabilities 11,639 8,884 Total long-term liabilities 520,801 333,101 (*) EQUITY Equity attributable to Formula Systems' shareholders 421,640 367,630 Non-controlling interests 474,694 437,767 Total equity 896,334 805,397 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2,088,430 1,664,032 *) Immaterial adjustment to comparative data







FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD. STAND-ALONE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION U.S. dollars in thousands December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 82,725 31,411 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 6,803 8,106 Total current assets 89,528 39,517 INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES AND A JOINTLY CONTROLLED ENTITY (*) Matrix IT Ltd. 125,809 114,133 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 176,832 169,867 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 114,019 108,829 Other 72,322 54,316 Total Investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity 488,982 447,145 OTHER LONG TERM RECEIVABLES 1,539 2,733 PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET 2 3 TOTAL ASSETS 580,051 489,398 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Loans from banks and others 13,130 12,422 Debentures 20,296 44,589 Trade payables 69 182 Other accounts payable 1,274 1,442 Dividends payable 7,081 5,015 Total current liabilities 41,850 63,650 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Loans from banks and others - 11,793 Debentures 116,561 46,325 Total long-term liabilities 116,561 58,118 EQUITY 421,640 367,630 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 580,051 489,398 (*) The investments' carrying amounts are measured consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group and representing the investments’ cost adjusted by Formula's share in the investees' accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.



