Cerence Powers Voice for All-New Uconnect 5 Global Infotainment Platform at FCA

Brings its most innovative voice recognition capabilities to FCA model lineup, delivering more engaging and intuitive in-car experiences

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 17, 2020 -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that FCA has selected Cerence Drive to power voice recognition in the all-new Uconnect 5 global platform . The latest updates within Uconnect 5 enable FCA to provide a helpful, content-rich and personalized driving experience, making it the most advanced Uconnect system ever.



“The Uconnect experience remains one of the most forward-looking multimedia and infotainment systems on the market today, and the latest updates made available by the release of Uconnect 5 are a significant step forward for FCA,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “We are incredibly proud of our long-term partnership with FCA and are committed to continuing our work together to design, develop and implement advanced, conversational voice recognition in the car.”



With Uconnect 5, Cerence voice capabilities will be available across all FCA product lines for the first time and can be accessed through a wake-up word that corresponds to the brand like “Hey, Jeep.” Leveraging the Cerence Drive platform, Uconnect 5 features a new voice recognition engine with natural language understanding that enables the system to recognize statements that would typically only be understood in human-to-human conversation, such as “Find an available EV charging station near me.”

