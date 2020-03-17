ABILITY Network Announces Integrated Workflow Collaboration with PracticeSuite

Next-Generation Cloud-Based Platform Empowering Greater Operational Efficiency for Independent Provider Practices

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABILITY® Network, an Inovalon company (Nasdaq: INOV) a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced a collaboration agreement with PracticeSuite, a cloud-based healthcare technology solution and service provider for independent practices, to improve the efficiency and accuracy of payer claims management.



The ABILITY EASE® All-Payer solution, a cloud-based application available through the ABILITY provider platform modules of the Inovalon ONE® Platform, is now accessible to the more than 57,000 medical professionals served by PracticeSuite. The solution offers providers more visibility into their claims for greater operational efficiency using industry-leading data-driven routing and an enhanced analytics engine unseen in the industry today.

“ABILITY was the clear choice for an integrated workflow to help our clients manage their practice operations more effectively. Their API-driven platform is the most technologically advanced in the market,” said Trey Wilson, chief revenue officer at PracticeSuite. “This collaboration will strengthen our offering by providing our clients and prospects with a best-in-class solution focused on empowering independent physician practices to optimize their practice management.”

Medical providers interact with dozens of payers for insurance verification, claims status checks and electronic remittance advice downloads. Each step requires a significant time commitment to provide the necessary detail. With ABILITY EASE® All-Payer, providers can accelerate this process and achieve a greater clean claims rate with real-time eligibility integrated into claims upload. The Platform seamlessly connects to all payer websites, including Medicare, Medicaid and commercial payers. It also prioritizes status checks and actions for claims resolution through a customizable dashboard that makes it easy to manage and streamline this complex process for measurable impact.

“We’re proud to offer the most integrated workflow platform for managing payment processes on the market today to PracticeSuite clients who we know can benefit greatly from its advanced technologies enabling heightened administrative efficiency,” said Bud Meadows, ABILITY president and general manager. “PracticeSuite shares our commitment to helping clients simplify the complexities of moving to a value-based payment system, and we’re proud to collaborate with an organization that embraces cutting-edge technology to further data-driven healthcare.”

About PracticeSuite

PracticeSuite is a cloud-based healthcare technology solution and revenue cycle management service provider for independent practices. With vast experience in medical billing, practice management and electronic health record, and patient engagement solutions, PracticeSuite’s customer-centric approach services over 57,000 medical professionals. Since 2004, PracticeSuite has been delivering innovative, integrated solutions focused on the productivity and profitability of ambulatory care providers. For more information, visit www.practicesuite.com.

About ABILITY® Network

ABILITY® Network, an Inovalon Company, is a leading cloud-based, SaaS information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of healthcare through innovative applications and data analytics. The combination of myABILITY and the Inovalon ONE® Platform creates a vertically integrated cloud-based platform empowering the achievement of real-time value-based care from payers, manufacturers and diagnostics all the way to the patient’s point of care.

About the Inovalon ONE® Platform

The Inovalon ONE® Platform is an integrated cloud-based platform of nearly 100 individual proprietary technology toolsets and deep data assets able to be rapidly configured to empower the operationalization of large-scale, data-driven healthcare initiatives. Each proprietary technology toolset is referred to as a Component, which are grouped into Modules, and informed by the data of billions of medical events within Inovalon’s proprietary datasets. Combinations of Components and Modules are configured to empower highly differentiated solutions for client needs quickly and in a highly scalable fashion. The flexibility of the modular design of the Platform enables clients to integrate the capabilities of the Platform with their own internal capabilities or other third-party solutions. The Platform brings to the marketplace a highly extensible, national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem on a massive scale, aggregate and analyze data in petabyte volumes, arrive at sophisticated insights in real-time, and drive meaningful impact wherever it is analytically identified best to intervene and intuitively visualize data and information to inform business strategy and execution.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon’s unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®.” Supporting thousands of clients, including 24 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, 22 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 19 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon’s technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than 988,000 physicians, 552,000 clinical facilities, 314 million Americans, and 53 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

Contact:

Kim E. Collins

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

kcollins@inovalon.com

301-809-4000 x1473

Hulus Alpay

Vice President, Investor Relations

halpay@inovalon.com

301-809-4000 x1237



