There were 545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,481 in the last 365 days.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Results for 2019

/EIN News/ -- GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN) announced today that net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was approximately $4,495,000, or $0.47 per share (based on approximately 9.7 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), versus approximately $4,204,000, or $0.48 per share (based on approximately 8.8 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $291,000 or 7.0%. This increase in net income was mainly due to an increase in operating income and decreases in interest and payroll expenses.   

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was approximately $7,340,000 compared to approximately $7,225,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $115,000 or 1.6%. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to an increase in origination fees resulting from an increase in the rate of loan turnover. In 2019, approximately $6,186,000 of our revenue represents interest income on secured, real estate loans that we offer to small businesses compared to approximately $6,168,000 in 2018, and approximately $1,154,000 represents origination fees on such loans compared to approximately $1,057,000 in 2018.

Total operating costs and expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 were approximately $2,842,000 compared to approximately $3,022,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of $180,000 or 6.0%. The decrease in operating costs and expenses is primarily attributable to an annual bonus paid to officers in 2018 which was not repeated in 2019, a voluntary waiver from the Company’s CEO forgoing his base salary for the months of November and December 2019, and decreased interest expense due to lower LIBOR rates.

As of December 31, 2019, total shareholders' equity was approximately $31,943,000 compared to approximately $32,081,000 as of December 31, 2018.

Effective February 25, 2020, the Company amended its existing credit line agreement with Webster Business Credit Corporation, Flushing Bank, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. to further increase its credit line from $25 million to $32.5 million and extend its term to February 28, 2023.

On February 26, 2020, our Board of Directors authorized a share buy back program for the Company to purchase up to 100,000 of its common shares in the next twelve months. As of March 12, 2020, the Company has purchased a total of 18,786 common shares under this share buy back program, at an aggregate cost of approximately $102,000.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and CEO, stated, “During 2019, typical interest rates charged by hard money lenders dropped from 12% to 10%. Our challenge was to maintain revenue and net income without compromising our quality standards. We believe that we managed to achieve that. While due to the reduction of interest rates and the general slowdown in the real estate markets, our growth rate declined, we’re proud to present another year of no defaults in our portfolio.”

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as "hard money" loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the web site: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of our representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate,” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when we discuss the potential repurchase of our shares, we are using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to “lender liability” claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower’s liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; and (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case stockholders may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018

  2019
 		    2018
 		 
Assets          
Loans receivable $ 53,485,014     $ 54,836,127  
Interest receivable on loans   675,996       596,777  
Cash
   118,407       203,682  
Cash - restricted
   ---       151,375  
Other assets   53,218       73,131  
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net   87,754       ---  
Deferred financing costs   22,637       42,040  
Total assets $ 54,443,026     $ 55,903,132  


               
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity              
Liabilities:              
               
Line of credit $ 15,232,993     $ 16,622,147  
Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $472,413 and $547,499)   5,527,587       5,452,501  
Deferred origination fees   322,119       404,676  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   151,823       183,716  
Operating lease liability   91,025       ---  
Other liabilities   15,000       ---  
Dividends payable   1,159,061       1,158,717  
Total liabilities   22,499,608       23,821,757  
               
Commitments and contingencies              
Stockholders’ equity:              
Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued   ---       ---  
Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 9,882,058 and 9,874,191 issued, respectively; 9,658,844 and 9,655,977 outstanding, respectively   9,882       9,874  
Additional paid-in capital   33,144,032       33,110,536  
Treasury stock, at cost – 223,214 and 218,214 shares   (619,688 )     (590,234 )
Accumulated deficit   (590,808 )     (448,801 )
Total stockholders’ equity   31,943,418       32,081,375  
 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 54,443,026     $ 55,903,132  



MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018

    2019
       2018
  
               
Interest income from loans $ 6,185,764     $ 6,167,600  
Origination fees   1,153,941       1,056,962  
Total revenue   7,339,705       7,224,562  
Operating costs and expenses:      
Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs   1,635,134       1,699,064  
Referral fees   3,750       1,708  
General and administrative expenses   1,202,739       1,321,724  
Total operating costs and expenses   2,841,623       3,022,496  
       
Income from operations   4,498,082       4,202,066  
Other income   12,000       3,000  
Loss on write-off of investment in privately held company   (15,000 )     ---  
Income before income tax expense   4,495,082       4,205,066  
Income tax expense   (572 )     (642 )
Net income $   4,494,510     $   4,204,424  
       
Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:      
--Basic $ 0.47     $ 0.48  
--Diluted $ 0.47     $ 0.48  
       
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding      
--Basic   9,658,147       8,792,207  
--Diluted   9,659,285
       8,799,044   

                                  


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018

  Common Stock Additional Paid-in
Capital 		Treasury Stock Accumulated Deficit Totals
           
  Shares Amount   Shares Cost    
Balance, January 1, 2018 8,319,036 $8,319 $23,167,511 210,102 $(541,491) $(387,666) $22,246,673
Public offering 1,545,786 1,546 9,881,234       9,882,780
Exercise of warrants 9,369 9 48,726       48,735
Non cash compensation     13,065       13,065
Purchase of treasury shares       8,112 (48,743)   (48,743)
Dividends paid           (3,106,842) (3,106,842)
Dividends declared and payable           (1,158,717) (1,158,717)
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018           4,204,424 4,204,424
Balance, December 31, 2018 9,874,191 9,874 33,110,536 218,214 (590,234) (448,801) 32,081,375
Exercise of warrants and options 7,867 8 20,432       20,440
Non cash compensation     13,064       13,064
Purchase of treasury shares       5,000 (29,454)   (29,454)
Dividends paid           (3,477,456) (3,477,456)
Dividends declared and payable           (1,159,061) (1,159,061)
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019           4,494,510 4,494,510
Balance, December 31, 2019 9,882,058 $9,882 $33,144,032 223,214 $(619,688) $(590,808) $31,943,418



MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC.  AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018

    2019       2018  
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income $ 4,494,510     $ 4,204,424  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities -              
Amortization of deferred financing costs   94,489       98,695  
Depreciation   1,414       3,711  
Non cash compensation expense   13,064       13,065  
Loss on write-off of investment in privately held company   15,000       ---  
Adjustment to operating lease right-of-use asset and liability   3,271       ---  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities              
Interest receivable on loans   (79,219 )     (61,732 )
Other assets   3,499       (19,753 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (31,893 )     16,157  
Deferred origination fees   (82,557 )     106,205  
Net cash provided by operating activities   4,431,578       4,360,772  
               
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Issuance of short term loans   (48,053,965 )     (51,859,000 )
Collections received from loans   49,420,078       42,146,873  
Purchase of fixed assets   ---       (1,148 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   1,366,113       (9,713,275 )
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Repayments of proceeds from line of credit, net   (1,389,154 )     (292,447 )
Proceeds from public offering, net   ---       9,882,780  
Dividends paid   (4,636,173 )     (3,998,825 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants   20,440       48,735  
Purchase of treasury shares   (29,454 )     (48,743 )
Deferred financing costs incurred   ---       (20,381 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (6,034,341 )     5,571,119  
               
Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash   (236,650 )     218,616  
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year   355,057       136,441  
Cash and restricted cash, end of year $ 118,407     $ 355,057  
               
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:              
Taxes paid during the year $ 572     $ 642  
Interest paid during the year $ 1,560,644     $ 1,584,508  
Operating leases paid during the year $ 52,571     $ 50,096  
               
Supplemental Information – Noncash Information:              
Dividend declared and payable $ 1,159,061     $ 1,158,717  
Establishment of right-of-use asset and operating lease liability $ 135,270     $ ---  
Loan holdback relating to mortgage receivable $ 15,000     $ ---  

SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. 

Contact:
Assaf Ran, CEO
Vanessa Kao, CFO
(516) 444-3400

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.