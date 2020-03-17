JD Announces US$2.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, China, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), China’s leading technology driven e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$2.0 billion of its shares over the next 24 months.



The Company’s proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Company’s board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. The Company plans to fund repurchases from its existing cash balance.

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become the leading supply chain based technology and service provider. The company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries. JD.com is the largest retailer in China, a member of the NASDAQ100 and a Fortune Global 500 company.

