Mike Baker Joins Pixability’s Board of Directors

Former CEO and Co-Founder of Dataxu and Adtech startup legend will help advise the company in its next phase of rapid growth

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixability, the leading provider of software and insights for video advertising on YouTube and Connected TV, today announced that Mike Baker, former CEO and Co-Founder of Dataxu, joined the company’s Board of Directors.



“I’m thrilled to be joining Pixability’s board at a time when the company is very well-positioned to guide brands and agencies through this time of exponential growth in YouTube and CTV advertising,” said Baker. “As it becomes more complex to engage video audiences at scale, Pixability's platform is becoming increasingly critical to drive advertiser performance and consumer insights."

While Baker is most known for being a startup guru, his 25+ year career started at big companies where he helped lead CMGI and Engage through IPO. He then co-founded three highly successful companies focused on data-driven advertising — Enpocket, Nexage, and Dataxu — bringing them all to exits. As a member of Pixability’s board, he will help guide the company’s continued build-out of PixabilityONE, its software platform that uses data science to drive success for advertisers on YouTube and Connected TV.

“Mike’s unmatched experience in our industry, and specifically in the Connected TV space, will be a huge strategic lift as we move into our next phase of growth,” said David George, CEO of Pixability. “He is a great addition to the already stellar team of industry leaders on our Board of Directors.”

“Pixability is at the intersection of YouTube and Connected TV, which together will make up half of the booming video ad market this year,” said Sach Chitnis, current Pixability Board Member, and Co-Founder and Partner of Jump Capital. “We’re excited to have Mike join us in working with the Pixability team to continue to grow the company and drive video advertising success for brands and agencies.”

About Pixability

Pixability is a video advertising software company that uses data science to optimize large, complex campaigns across YouTube and Connected TV. The company’s industry-leading optimization and insights solutions are independently verified by the YouTube Measurement Program, Oracle Data Cloud’s Moat Measurement, DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science and other third parties. Pixability’s suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies and brands including Dentsu-Aegis, Havas, Interpublic Group, Omnicom, Publicis, and WPP, as well as Swatch, Bose, KIND, L’Oréal, and Puma. For more information about Pixability, please visit www.pixability.com .

