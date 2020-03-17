Guyana High Commission, Pretoria scales down operations in light of National State of Disaster declared in response to spread of COVID-19

The High Commission of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to the Republic of South Africa wishes to advise that in light of the Declaration of the National State of Disaster in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in South Africa, the High Commission has scaled-down operations until further notice.

In an effort to safeguard the health of our visitors and members of our staff, the High Commission has suspended immediately in-person consular services and non-essential visits to the High Commission, with the exception of applicants requiring urgent travel documents.

Those requiring the submission of passport and visa applications and other consular services are requested to submit these applications by Registered Mail to address –

High Commission of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana Suite H, Third Floor Grosvenor Place 235 Grosvenor Street Hatfield 0081 Postal Box: 12238, Hatfield 0028 Pretoria, South Africa

For emergency consular assistance, please send an email to: consularservices@hcguyana.co.za or call: 012-941-1694.

The High Commission will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves.



