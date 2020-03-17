Flair Airlines Surges Customer Service Capability

Flair makes modifications to its booking policies and boosts contact center capacity

/EIN News/ -- Edmonton, Alberta., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We want to express deep appreciation to our passengers for their continued patronage and patience as we work through these unprecedented times. Ensuring both passenger and employee safety is our paramount priority and core to our identity as an airline. We, too, are Canadians being affected by this pandemic and resolve now more than ever to rise to the moment to keep Canadians connected, safe and confident.

In a highly dynamic environment, we are constantly reviewing and adjusting our response to reflect evolving directives from government institutions and guidance from health organizations. Flair has implemented a revised rebooking policy to allow for additional flexibility for upcoming travel.

Change Policy for Existing Bookings:

For travel in March or April 2020 (regardless of booking date):

Should passengers choose not to travel in March or April 2020 a one-time rebooking fee will be waived.

Passengers with a known date of new travel may rebook and only differences in fare will apply.

Changes or cancellations must be requested at least 24 hours prior to departure.

Passengers with unknown travel dates will be eligible to receive a voucher for future travel* valid until March 31, 2021 to any destination flair services.

Change Policy for New Bookings:

We want our passengers to book with confidence for future travel. For bookings made in March 2020:

All new flight bookings made in March 2020 will be eligible for a one-time rebooking fee waiver. This extension will be valid for travel until March 31, 2021 to any destination flair flies. Differences in fare will still apply.

Travel changes must be made at least 24 hours prior to departure.

Contact Center

As mentioned, volumes at our contact center have been extremely high affecting our capability to meet the standard of responsiveness and accessibility we strive for. To remediate the situation, we have surged personnel and are in the process of a technical build to further increase capacity. We thank you again for your understanding and resolve to return the customer experience to normal soon.

Please continue to visit us online for communications and updated information.

We hope to see you onboard soon.

*Travel Vouchers will be in the full value of the original cancelled booking. The voucher will not apply to optional fees such as baggage, seat selection, travel flex and priority boarding on future bookings. Limit one per reservation, one transaction, non-transferable.

About Flair Airlines

Canadians continue to discover Flair as an affordable alternative to high-cost carriers who have typically plagued Canada with expensive airfares through market dominance. Flair’s summer schedule includes Vancouver, Kelowna, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Halifax, Charlottetown, and St. John.

For more information please visit www.flyflair.com

Raelene Coffey Flair Airlines media@flyflair.com



