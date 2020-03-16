Flair Increases Customers Service

Flair Doubles Call Centre Staff and Waives Change/Cancellation Fees

/EIN News/ -- Edmonton, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knowing Flair customers have had their travel plans altered due to the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Flair is immediately waving all change booking and cancellation fees for flights booked in March and April 2020.

In addition, Flair has doubled its call centre staff to reduce customer wait times.

John Mullins, Vice-President of Guest Experience and Airports says “We are going to handle those passengers with immediate travel change needs. After customers with the closet flight changes are managed, we will turn our attention to those that have bookings in May and June.”

Change Policy for Existing Bookings:

For flights for travel in March or April 2020 (regardless of booking date):

If passengers choose not to travel in March or April 2020, a one-time rebooking fee will be waived.

Passengers with a known date of new travel may rebook and only differences in fare will apply.

Changes or cancellations must be requested at least 24 hours prior to departure.

Passengers with unknown travel dates will be eligible to receive a voucher for future travel* valid until March 31, 2021, to any destination flair services.

Change Policy for New Bookings

We want our passengers to book with confidence for future travel. For bookings made between March 1ST-31st, 2020:

All new flight bookings made between March 1 st -31 st , 2020 will be eligible for a one-time rebooking fee waiver. This extension will be valid for travel until March 31, 2021, to any destination flair flies. Differences in fares will still apply.

-31 , 2020 will be eligible for a one-time rebooking fee waiver. This extension will be valid for travel until March 31, 2021, to any destination flair flies. Differences in fares will still apply. Travel changes must be made within 24 hours of departure.

*Travel Vouchers will be in the full value of the original cancelled booking. The voucher will not apply to optional fees such as baggage, seat selection, travel flex and priority boarding on future bookings. Limit one per reservation, one transaction, non-transferable.

John Mullins, Vice-President of Guest Experience and Airports Flair Airlines media@flyflair.com



