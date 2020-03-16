There were 589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,607 in the last 365 days.

JOYY Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- GUANGZHOU, China, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”, formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019. 

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues increased by 64.2% to RMB7,618.2 million (US$1,094.3 million) from RMB4,640.9 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
  • Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.1 was RMB172.8 million (US$24.8 million), compared to RMB694.7 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.2 was RMB600.8 million (US$86.3 million), compared to RMB846.9 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to the impact of the consolidation of Bigo Inc (“Bigo”).

Full Year 2019 Highlights

  • Net revenues increased by 62.2% to RMB25,576.2 million (US$3,673.8 million) from RMB15,763.6 million in 2018.
  • Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. was RMB3,445.2 million (US$494.9 million), compared to RMB2,209.0 million in 2018.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. was RMB2,252.6 million (US$323.6 million), compared to RMB3,274.1 million in 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Operational Highlights

  • Global average mobile MAUs3 reached 485.2 million, among that 78.8% were from markets outside of China.
  • Average mobile MAUs of Likee (formerly known as Like) increased by 208.3% to 115.3 million from 37.4 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
  • Average mobile MAUs of global live streaming services increased by 21.5% to 158.9 million from 130.8 million in the corresponding period of 2018, among that (i) 102.8 million were from China, including 41.2 million from YY, which increased by 3.8% year over year, and 61.6 million from Huya, which increased by 21.5% year over year; and (ii) 56.1 million were from outside of China, including 23.1 million from BIGO LIVE, which increased by 18.6% year over year, and 33.0 million from HAGO, which increased by 57.9% year over year.
  • Average mobile MAUs of imo was 211.0 million.
  • Total number of paying users4 of YY increased by 9.8% to 4.5 million from 4.1 million in the corresponding period of 2018.
  • Total number of paying users of Huya increased by 5.9% to 5.1 million from 4.8 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

“We concluded 2019 with robust operating and financial performances in the fourth quarter, further demonstrating the success of our domestic and international businesses,” commented Mr. David Xueling Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JOYY. “During the quarter, we maintained our focus on the growth of our short-form video and live streaming products to fuel our dual growth engines. For Likee, our global short-form video platform, we continued to expand its geographic coverage, refine its content offerings, and augment its monetization capabilities. As a result, Likee’s total MAUs swelled to 115.3 million in the quarter, representing an increase of 208.3% on a yearly basis and 15.1% on a sequential basis. We also continued to expand our global live streaming ecosystem through BIGO Live, our flagship live streaming platform for international markets. Our persistence in cultivating BIGO Live’s operational efficiency, localization capabilities, and cultural sensitivity enabled the platform to achieve record growth in developed markets around the world in the quarter. Furthermore, HAGO, our casual-game-oriented social media platform, also maintained its healthy growth trajectory, as we continued to expand its game portfolio and innovate its social features to explore additional monetization opportunities.

In addition to our rapid expansion overseas, we also maintained our focus on serving YY Live’s community of loyal users to cement our leadership in China’s entertainment live streaming industry. The success of our 2019 YY Annual Awards once again demonstrated the strength and scale of our live streaming social media ecosystem in China. Moreover, as we continue to cultivate synergies across business segments, implement cutting-edge technology into our products, and cultivate our localization capabilities, we are also compounding the network effects of our product matrix and enhancing our ability to achieve sustainable growth.”

Mr. Bing Jin, Chief Financial Officer of JOYY, further commented, “During the fourth quarter of 2019, we generated a year-over-year net revenues growth rate of 64.2%, exceeding the high end of our previous guidance range. In terms of our global strategy, we are committed to continuous investment in user base expansion, content enrichment and technology innovation, while keeping rapid monetization progress in both live streaming and short-form video services.  In response to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, we immediately leveraged our capabilities to contribute to our society’s efforts of rallying charitable support and uplifting people’s spirit. While we assess and monitor the financial impact of the outbreak in 2020, we are confident that our global footprint, diversified products matrix, and abundant cash reserve have positioned us to meet the challenges and seize the opportunities ahead.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

NET REVENUES
Net revenues increased by 64.2% to RMB7,618.2 million (US$1,094.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019 from RMB4,640.9 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily driven by an increase in live streaming revenues and the contribution from Bigo’s consolidation.

Live streaming revenues increased by 62.7% to RMB7,146.6 million (US$1,026.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019 from RMB4,391.4 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily attributable to (i) the continued live streaming revenues growth in YY and Huya segments, amounting to RMB5,507.8 million (US$791.1 million); and (ii) the contribution from the consolidation of Bigo segment, amounting to RMB1,638.7 million (US$235.4 million).

Other revenues increased by 89.0% to RMB471.6 million (US$67.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019 from RMB249.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily driven by the increase in advertising revenues from Huya and Bigo.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT
Cost of revenues increased by 69.3% to RMB5,101.0 million (US$732.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019 from RMB3,013.1 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Revenue-sharing fees and content costs increased to RMB3,727.4 million (US$535.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019 from RMB2,556.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018 as a result of the increase in live streaming revenues of the Company. Bandwidth costs increased to RMB505.0 million (US$72.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019 from RMB246.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018, as the overseas user base and time spent continued to expand following the Bigo consolidation.

Gross profit increased by 54.6% to RMB2,517.2 million (US$361.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019 from RMB1,627.9 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Gross margin was 33.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 35.1% in the corresponding period of 2018. The gross margin contraction was primarily caused by the fact that Huya and Bigo segments had lower gross margins but contributed significantly greater portions of net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

OPERATING INCOME
Operating expenses were RMB2,296.9 million (US$329.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB931.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Among the operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses increased to RMB1,026.4 million (US$147.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to the Company’s increased efforts in sales and marketing activities in overseas markets and the impact of depreciation and amortization related to the Bigo consolidation. Research and development expenses increased to RMB802.3 million (US$115.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, mostly due to the increase in salaries caused primarily by the consolidation of Bigo.

Operating income was RMB362.2 million (US$52.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB718.6 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Operating margin was 4.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 15.5% in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to the decrease in gross margin, the impact of depreciation and amortization related to the Bigo consolidation and other overseas expansion initiatives.

Non-GAAP operating income5 was RMB781.3 million (US$112.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB888.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Non-GAAP operating margin6 was 10.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 19.1% in the corresponding period of 2018.

NET INCOME
Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. was RMB172.8 million (US$24.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB694.7 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Net margin was 2.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 15.0% in the corresponding period of 2018. The high effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to the profit (loss) structure and the different effective tax rates of YY, Huya and Bigo segments. Particularly, the Company was not receiving as much benefit from losses incurred by Bigo as a majority of Bigo’s business was subject to a low applicable tax rate in its jurisdiction.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. was RMB600.8 million (US$86.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB846.9 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Non-GAAP net margin7 was 7.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 18.2% in the corresponding period of 2018.

NET INCOME PER ADS
Diluted net income per ADS8 was RMB1.87 (US$0.27) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB10.54 in the corresponding period of 2018.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS9 was RMB6.70 (US$0.96) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB13.03 in the corresponding period of 2018.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS
As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, restricted short-term deposits and short-term investments of RMB26,944.5 million (US$3,870.3 million). For the fourth quarter of 2019, net cash from operating activities was RMB1,788.1 million (US$256.8 million).

SHARES OUTSTANDING
As of December 31, 2019, the Company had a total of 1,619.7 million common shares, or the equivalent of 81.0 million ADSs, outstanding.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Net revenues for the full year of 2019 increased by 62.2% to RMB25,576.2 million (US$3,673.8 million) from RMB15,763.6 million in 2018, primarily driven by a 61.5% year-over-year increase in live streaming revenues.

Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. for the full year of 2019 increased by 56.0% to RMB3,445.2 million (US$494.9 million) from RMB2,209.0 million in 2018. Net margin for the full year of 2019 was 13.5%, compared to 14.0% in 2018.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. for the full year of 2019 was RMB2,252.6 (US$323.6 million), compared to RMB3,274.1 million in 2018. Non-GAAP net margin for the full year of 2019 was 8.8%, compared to 20.8% in 2018.

Diluted net income per ADS for the full year of 2019 increased by 69.5% to RMB43.01 (US$6.18) from RMB25.38 in 2018. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was RMB27.11 (US$3.89) in 2019, compared to RMB50.07 in the corresponding period of 2018. 

For the full year of 2019, net cash from operating activities was RMB4,581.7 million (US$658.1 million).

Business Outlook
For the first quarter of 2020, the Company expects net revenues to be between RMB6.75 billion and RMB6.85 billion10, representing a year-over-year growth of 41.2% to 43.3%. This forecast considers the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change, particularly as to the potential impact of the COVID-19 on the economy in China and elsewhere.

Social Responsibility Initiatives
In late January of 2020, the Company announced a donation of RMB22 million to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. The donation was used for the procurement of medical supplies and equipment via domestic and international channels. These items included facemasks, medical safety glasses, hazmat suits, and medical sanitizers. After receiving the medical supplies and equipment, the Company coordinated directly with hospitals both in Hubei and Guangdong provinces that were involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients to ensure the efficient delivery of the medical supplies and equipment.

Conference Call Information
The Company will hold a conference call on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time (or Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 9:00 A.M. Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States:    +1-845-675-0437
International:    +65-6713-5090
Mainland China:  400-620-8038
Hong Kong, China:  +852-3018-6771
Conference ID:    #8385384

 

The replay will be accessible through March 24, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:

United States:    +1-646-254-3697
International:    +61-2-8199-0299
Conference ID:    #8385384

 

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yy.com/.

Exchange Rate
This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.9618 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2019 in the City of New York for cable transfers in Renminbi per U.S. dollar as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

About JOYY Inc.
JOYY Inc. is a global social media platform. The Company’s highly engaged users contribute to a vibrant social community by creating, sharing, and enjoying a vast range of entertainment content and activities. JOYY enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media and offers users a uniquely engaging and immersive entertainment experience. JOYY owns YY Live, a leading live streaming social media platform in China and Huya, a leading game live streaming platform in China. In addition, JOYY completed the acquisition of Bigo in March 2019. Bigo is a fast-growing global tech company. Headquartered in Singapore, Bigo owns Bigo Live, a leading global live streaming platform outside China; Likee, a leading global short-form video social platform; imo, a global video communication app and other social applications. YY has created an online community for global video and live streaming users. JOYY Inc. was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.

Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as JOYY’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JOYY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to fourth parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JOYY’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JOYY’s goals and strategies; JOYY’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online communication social platform market in China; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; JOYY’s ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the impact of the COVID-19 to JOYY’s business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JOYY’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and JOYY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). JOYY uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc., non-GAAP net margin attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc., non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc., and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP operating income is operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income is net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value change on derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. is net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value change on derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. is net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value change on derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustments for non-GAAP reconciling items for the net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. After the non-GAAP reconciliation, non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interests of JOYY Inc. is equal to the non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per ADS is non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, fair value change on derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain (loss) on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, and accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders, which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “JOYY Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this release.

Investor Relations Contact
JOYY Inc.
Matthew Zhao
Maggie Yan
Tel: +86 (20) 8212-0000
Email: IR@YY.com

ICR, Inc.
Jack Wang
Tel: +1 (646) 915-1611
Email: IR@YY.com

_______________________________

1 Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc., is net income less net (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholder.

2 Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investment, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments (deemed disposal refers to dilution of equity interest in equity-method investments), gain (loss) on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments, fair value change on derivative, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds amortization to face value, income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments and non-GAAP adjustments for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders. These adjustments amounted to RMB428.0 million (US$61.5 million) and RMB152.2 million in the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for more details.

3 Refers to mobile average monthly active users. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company’s mobile active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.

4 Refers to a registered user that has purchased virtual items on YY’s platforms at least once during the period presented.

5 Non-GAAP operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and investments and gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.

6 Non-GAAP operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.

7 Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc. as a percentage of net revenues.

8 ADS is American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A common shares of the Company. Diluted net income per ADS is net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS.

9 Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc. divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of diluted net income per ADS. Please refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for details.

10 The outlook of net revenues for the first quarter of 2020 includes the impact from Bigo’s consolidation. However, when calculating the year-over-year growth rate, Bigo’s net revenues in January and February of 2019 was not included as the part of denominator.

JOYY INC.
 UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

  December
 31,
2018  		  December
31,
2019 		  December
31,
2019
  RMB   RMB   US$
Assets          
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents 6,004,231   3,893,538   559,272
Restricted cash and cash equivalents -   4,892   703
Short-term deposits 7,326,996   16,770,885   2,408,987
Restricted short-term deposits -   653,034   93,802
Short-term investments 979,053   5,622,189   807,577
Accounts receivable, net 198,428   762,018   109,457
Amounts due from related parties 193,559   17,262   2,480
Financing receivables, net 768,343   105,344   15,132
Prepayments and other current assets 1,019,019   970,807   139,447
           
Total current assets 16,489,629   28,799,969   4,136,857
           
Non-current assets          
Long-term deposits 1,000,000   -   -
Deferred tax assets 70,834   127,635   18,334
Investments 4,591,524   2,362,907   339,410
Property and equipment, net 1,296,319   2,256,360   324,106
Land use rights, net 1,784,639   1,736,544   249,439
Intangible assets, net 74,685   3,179,863   456,759
Right-of-use assets, net(1) -   275,607   39,588
Goodwill 11,763   12,947,192   1,859,748
Financing receivables, net 224,793   129,380   18,584
Other non-current assets 223,859   394,026   56,598
           
Total non-current assets 9,278,416   23,409,514   3,362,566
           
Total assets 25,768,045   52,209,483   7,499,423
           
Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity          
Current liabilities          
Convertible bonds 6,863   -   -
Accounts payable 114,589   124,551   17,891
Deferred revenue 951,616   1,343,308   192,954
Advances from customers 101,690   150,091   21,559
Income taxes payable 235,561   451,623   64,872
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 2,414,371   4,673,000   671,234
Amounts due to related parties 28,336   222,281   31,929
Lease liabilities due within one year(1) -   115,564   16,600
Short-term loans -   557,203   80,037
           
Total current liabilities 3,853,026   7,637,621   1,097,076
           
Non-current liabilities          
Convertible bonds -   5,008,571   719,436
Lease liabilities(1) -   162,779   23,382
Deferred revenue 91,710   240,541   34,552
Deferred tax liabilities 27,505   264,639   38,013
Other non-current liabilities -   11,495   1,651
           
Total non-current liabilities 119,215   5,688,025   817,034
           
Total liabilities 3,972,241   13,325,646   1,914,110
           

JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

  December
31,
2018 		  December
 31,
2019 		  December
 31,
2019 		 
  RMB   RMB   US$  
             
Mezzanine equity 418,673   466,071   66,947  
             
Shareholders’ equity            
Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 981,740,848 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018; 1,301,845,404 shares issued and 1,293,162,504 shares outstanding as of and December 31, 2019, respectively) 59   80   11  
Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 288,182,976 and  326,509,555 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 21   24   3  
Treasury Shares (US$0.00001 par value; nil and 8,682,900 shares held as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019, respectively) -   (168,072 ) (24,142 )
Additional paid-in capital 11,168,866   21,921,562   3,148,835  
Statutory reserves 101,725   149,961   21,541  
Retained earnings 6,913,469   10,272,122   1,475,498  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 336,152   890,209   127,871  
             
Total JOYY Inc.’s shareholders’ equity 18,520,292   33,065,886   4,749,617  
             
Non-controlling interests 2,856,839   5,351,880   768,749  
             
Total shareholders’ equity 21,377,131   38,417,766   5,518,366  
             
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and            
shareholders’ equity 25,768,045   52,209,483   7,499,423  
             

(1)  The Company has adopted ASC842 “Leases” beginning January 1, 2019 using the optional transition method. The only major impact of the standard is that assets and liabilities amounting to RMB145.2 million and RMB141.2 million, respectively, are recognized beginning January 1, 2019 for leased office space with terms of more than 12 months.

JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

    Three Months Ended
 		 
 		Twelve Months Ended
    December
31,
2018 		  September
30,
2019 		  December
31,
2019 		  December
31,
2019 		  December
31,
2018 		  December
31,
2019 		  December
31,
2019
    RMB   RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
                             
Net revenues                            
Live streaming(1)   4,391,418   6,473,946   7,146,572   1,026,541   14,877,667   24,028,299   3,451,449
Others   249,506   408,268   471,587   67,739   885,890   1,547,905   222,343
                             
Total net revenues   4,640,924   6,882,214   7,618,159   1,094,280   15,763,557   25,576,204   3,673,792
                             
Cost of revenues(2)   (3,013,063)   (4,713,175)   (5,101,009)   (732,714)   (10,017,134)   (17,148,350)   (2,463,206)
                             
Gross profit   1,627,861   2,169,039   2,517,150   361,566   5,746,423   8,427,854   1,210,586
                             
Operating expenses(2)                            
Research and development expenses   (332,513)   (673,058)   (802,267)   (115,238)   (1,192,052)   (2,535,482)   (364,199)
Sales and marketing expenses   (323,689)   (1,079,577)   (1,026,417)   (147,436)   (1,149,316)   (3,739,724)   (537,178)
General and administrative expenses   (274,979)   (408,834)   (468,264)   (67,262)   (883,225)   (1,489,495)   (213,953)
                             
Total operating expenses   (931,181)   (2,161,469)   (2,296,948)   (329,936)   (3,224,593)   (7,764,701)   (1,115,330)
                             
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business   -   -   82,699   11,879   -   82,699   11,879
Other income   21,924   152,718   59,290   8,516   117,860   322,103   46,267
                             
Operating income   718,604   160,288   362,191   52,025   2,639,690   1,067,955   153,402
                             
Interest expenses   (139)   (123,456)   (124,574)   (17,894)   (8,616)   (266,517)   (38,283)
Interest income and investment income   123,401   203,137   225,531   32,396   485,552   733,576   105,372
Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains, net   (1,338)   16,393   (21,731)   (3,121)   (514)   9,796   1,407
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments   2,179   -   -   -   16,178   -   -
Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments   26,138   (11,492)   26,670   3,831   1,689,404   2,679,312   384,859
Fair value change on derivative   -   (1,753)   (14,258)   (2,048)   (2,285,223)   (16,011)   (2,300)
Other non-operating expenses   -   -   -   -   (2,000)   -   -
                             
Income before income tax expenses   868,845   243,117   453,829   65,189   2,534,471   4,208,111   604,457
                             
Income tax expenses   (107,114)   (86,571)   (192,184)   (27,606)   (477,707)   (546,622)   (78,517)
                             
Income before share of  income  in equity method investments, net of income taxes   761,731   156,546   261,645   37,583   2,056,764   3,661,489   525,940
                             
Share of (loss) income in equity method investments, net of income taxes   (19,281)   21,261   3,176   456   58,933   38,540   5,536
                             
Net income   742,450   177,807   264,821   38,039   2,115,697   3,700,029   531,476
                             
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders   47,744   67,879   92,024   13,218   (93,310)   254,794   36,599
                             
Net income attributable to controlling interest of JOYY Inc.   694,706   109,928   172,797   24,821   2,209,007   3,445,235   494,877
                             
Less: Accretion of subsidiaries’  redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value   6,083   9,715   9,790   1,406   73,159   38,346   5,508
Cumulative dividend on subsidiary’s Series A Preferred Shares   4,606   6,982   7,036   1,011   4,606   27,559   3,959
Deemed dividend to subsidiary’s Series A preferred shareholders   -   -   -   -   489,284   -   -
                             
Net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.   684,017   93,231   155,971   22,404   1,641,958   3,379,330   485,410
                             

JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December
 31,
2018 		September
30,
2019 		December
 31,
2019 		December
 31,
2019 		  December
 31,
2018 		December
 31,
2019 		December
31,
2019
    RMB RMB RMB US$   RMB RMB US$
                   
 

Net income per ADS 		                 
—Basic   10.64 1.16 1.95 0.28   25.64 43.76 6.29
—Diluted   10.54 1.11 1.87 0.27   25.38 43.01 6.18
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income  per ADS                  
—Basic   64,307,569 80,033,607 79,917,791 79,917,791   64,042,390 77,219,846 77,219,846
—Diluted   64,609,000 80,973,447 81,102,544 81,102,544   64,704,470 78,254,045 78,254,045

(1)  Live streaming revenues by geographical areas were as follows:

    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December
31,
2018 		September
30,
2019 		December
 31,
2019 		December
31,
2019 		  December
 31,
2018 		December
31,
2019 		December
31,
2019
    RMB RMB RMB US$   RMB RMB US$
                   
PRC   4,389,839 5,266,815 5,701,605 818,984   14,875,780 20,174,417 2,897,873
Non-PRC   1,579   1,207,131 1,444,967 207,557   1,887 3,853,882 553,576

(2)  Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December
31,
2018 		September
30,
2019 		December
31,
2019 		December
31,
2019 		  December
 31,
2018 		December
 31,
2019 		December
 31,
2019
    RMB RMB RMB US$   RMB RMB US$
                   
Cost of revenues    14,650 20,608 30,733 4,415   74,339 81,254 11,671
Research and development expenses    50,042 129,174 145,887 20,955   225,173 505,697 72,639
Sales and marketing expenses    1,158 2,643  4,647 667   5,723 12,718 1,827
General and administrative expenses    88,909 95,210 73,195 10,514   342,790 348,479 50,056 
                   

JOYY INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December   September   December   December   December   December   December
    31,   30,    31,   31,    31,   31,   31,
    2018    2019    2019   2019   2018   2019   2019
    RMB   RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
                             
Operating income   718,604   160,288   362,191   52,025   2,639,690   1,067,955   153,402
Share-based compensation expenses   154,759   247,635   254,462   36,551   648,025   948,148   136,193
Impairment of goodwill and investments   15,099   10,000   52,334   7,517   35,348   62,334   8,954
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business   -               -        
    -   (82,699)   (11,879)       (82,699)   (11,879)
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   -   193,487   194,982   28,007   -   639,209   91,817
                             
Non-GAAP operating income   888,462   611,410   781,270   112,221   3,323,063   2,634,947   378,487
                             
Net income   742,450   177,807   264,821   38,039   2,115,697   3,700,029   531,476
Share-based compensation expenses   154,759   247,635   254,462   36,551   648,025   948,148   136,193
Impairment of goodwill and investments   15,099   10,000   52,334   7,517   35,348   62,334   8,954
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business   -   -   (82,699)   (11,879)   -   (82,699)   (11,879)
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   -   193,487   194,982   28,007   -   639,209   91,817
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments   (2,179)   -   -   -   (16,178)   -   -
Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments   (1,089)   2,031   (24,610)   (3,535)   (1,711,509)   (2,691,249)   (386,574)
Fair value change on derivative   -   1,753   14,258   2,048   2,285,223   16,011   2,300
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   -   100,885   102,510   14,725   -   207,682   29,832
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   21,479   (40,166)   (30,889)   (4,437)   97,560   (119,942)   (17,229)
                             
Non-GAAP net income   930,519   693,432   745,169   107,036   3,454,166   2,679,523   384,890
                             
Net income attributable to common shareholders of JOYY Inc.   684,017   93,231   155,971   22,404   1,641,958   3,379,330   485,410
Share-based compensation expenses   154,759   247,635   254,462   36,551   648,025   948,148   136,193
Impairment of goodwill and investments   15,099   10,000   52,334   7,517   35,348   62,334   8,954
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business   -   -   (82,699)   (11,879)   -   (82,699)   (11,879)
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   -   193,487   194,982   28,007   -   639,209   91,817
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments   (2,179)   -   -   -   (16,178)   -   -
Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments   (1,089)   2,031   (24,610)   (3,535)   (1,711,509)   (2,691,249)   (386,574)
Fair value change on derivative   -   1,753   14,258   2,048   2,285,223   16,011   2,300
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   -   100,885   102,510   14,725   -   207,682   29,832
Accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries’ preferred shareholders   10,689   16,697   16,826   2,417   567,049   65,905   9,467
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   21,479   (40,166)   (30,889)   (4,437)   97,560   (119,942)   (17,229)
Non-GAAP adjustments for net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders   (35,843)   (51,481)   (52,381)   (7,524)   (273,356)   (172,149)   (24,728)
                             
Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY Inc.   846,932   574,072   600,764   86,294   3,274,120   2,252,580   323,563
                             
Non-GAAP net income per ADS                            
—Basic   13.17   7.17   7.52
   1.08   51.12   29.17   4.19
—Diluted   13.03   6.42   6.70
   0.96
   50.07   27.11   3.89
Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per ADS                            
—Basic   64,307,569   80,033,607   79,917,791   79,917,791   64,042,390   77,219,846   77,219,846
—Diluted   64,609,000   91,400,547   91,529,644   91,529,644   64,704,470   83,684,078   83,684,078
                             

 

JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

    Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2019
                         
    YY(1)   Huya   Bigo   Elimination(2)   Total   Total
    RMB   RMB   RMB   RMB   RMB   US$
                         
Net revenues                        
Live streaming   3,161,700   2,346,141   1,638,731   -   7,146,572   1,026,541
Others   184,708   121,329   165,550   -   471,587   67,739
                         
Total net revenues   3,346,408   2,467,470   1,804,281   -   7,618,159   1,094,280
                         
Cost of revenues(3)   (1,842,255)   (2,000,909)   (1,257,845)   -   (5,101,009)   (732,714)
                         
Gross profit   1,504,153   466,561   546,436   -   2,517,150   361,566
Operating expenses(3)                        
Research and development expenses   (321,240)   (178,290)   (302,737)   -   (802,267)   (115,238)
Sales and marketing expenses   (299,985)   (118,324)   (608,108)   -   (1,026,417)   (147,436)
General and administrative expenses   (245,533)   (96,367)   (126,364)   -   (468,264)   (67,262)
                         
Total operating expenses   (866,758)   (392,981)   (1,037,209)   -   (2,296,948)   (329,936)
                         
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business   82,699   -   -   -   82,699   11,879
Other income   29,929   28,046   1,315   -   59,290   8,516
                         
Operating income (loss)   750,023   101,626   (489,458)   -   362,191   52,025
                         
Interest expenses   (123,570)   -   (15,282)   14,278   (124,574)   (17,894)
Interest income and investment income   150,749   88,346   714   (14,278)   225,531   32,396
Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains, net   (2,221)   99   (19,609)   -   (21,731)   (3,121)
Fair value change on derivative   (14,258)   -   -   -   (14,258)   (2,048)
Gain on fair value change of investments   26,670   -   -   -   26,670   3,831
                         
Income (loss) before income tax expenses   787,393   190,071   (523,635)   -   453,829   65,189
                         
Income tax (expenses) benefits   (170,114)   (27,599)   5,529   -   (192,184)   (27,606)
                         
Income (loss) before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes   617,279   162,472   (518,106)   -   261,645   37,583
                         
Share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes   5,978   (2,802)   -   -   3,176   456
                         
Net income (loss)   623,257   159,670   (518,106)   -   264,821   38,039
                         

(1)  In 2019 the segment of “YY Live” was renamed as “YY”.

(2)  The elimination mainly consists of interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between YY and Bigo segments.

(3)  Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2019
   
  YY Huya Bigo Total Total
  RMB RMB RMB RMB US$
           
Cost of revenues 7,189 14,806 8,738 30,733 4,415
Research and development expenses 38,211 36,369 71,307 145,887 20,955
Sales and marketing expenses 917 2,640 1,090 4,647 667
General and administrative expenses 35,433   28,370   9,392 73,195 10,514

JOYY INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
 (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

    Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2019
     
    YY   Huya   Bigo   Total   Total
    RMB   RMB   RMB   RMB   US$
                     
Operating income (loss)   750,023   101,626   (489,458)   362,191   52,025
Share-based compensation expenses   81,750   82,185   90,527   254,462   36,551
Impairment of goodwill and investments   52,334   -   -   52,334   7,517
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business   (82,699)   -   -   (82,699)   (11,879)
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   -   -   194,982   194,982   28,007
                     
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)   801,408   183,811   (203,949)   781,270   112,221
                     
Net income (loss)   623,257   159,670   (518,106)   264,821   38,039
Share-based compensation expenses   81,750   82,185   90,527   254,462   36,551
Impairment of goodwill and investments   52,334   -   -   52,334   7,517
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries and business   (82,699)   -   -   (82,699)   (11,879)
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   -   -   194,982   194,982   28,007
Gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments   (24,610)   -   -   (24,610)   (3,535)
Fair value change on derivative   14,258   -   -   14,258   2,048
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   102,510   -   -   102,510   14,725
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   9,235   -   (40,124)   (30,889)   (4,437)
                     
Non-GAAP net income (loss)   776,035   241,855   (272,721)   745,169   107,036
                     

 

JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)
       

    Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2019
                         
    YY   Huya   Bigo(1)   Elimination(2)   Total   Total
    RMB   RMB   RMB   RMB   RMB   US$
                         
Net revenues                        
Live streaming   2,899,044   2,156,106   1,418,796   -   6,473,946   905,738
Others   181,006   108,986   118,419   (143)   408,268   57,119
                         
Total net revenues   3,080,050   2,265,092   1,537,215   (143)   6,882,214   962,857
                         
Cost of revenues(3)   (1,729,389)   (1,858,772)   (1,125,157)   143   (4,713,175)   (659,397)
                         
Gross profit   1,350,661   406,320   412,058   -   2,169,039   303,460
Operating expenses(3)                        
Research and development expenses   (249,620)   (134,969)   (288,469)   -   (673,058)   (94,164)
Sales and marketing expenses   (340,619)   (122,316)   (616,642)   -   (1,079,577)   (151,038)
General and administrative expenses   (225,281)   (96,318)   (87,235)   -   (408,834)   (57,198)
                         
Total operating expenses   (815,520)   (353,603)   (992,346)   -   (2,161,469)   (302,400)
                         
Other income   136,535   11,148   5,035   -   152,718   21,366
                         
Operating income (loss)   671,676   63,865   (575,253)   -   160,288   22,426
                         
Interest expenses   (123,456)   -   (11,078)   11,078   (123,456)   (17,272)
Interest income and investment income   127,068   86,539   608   (11,078)   203,137   28,420
Foreign currency exchange gains, net   2,798   645   12,950   -   16,393   2,293
Fair value change on derivative   (1,753)   -   -   -   (1,753)   (245)
Loss on fair value change of investments   (11,492)   -   -   -   (11,492)   (1,608)
                         
Income (loss) before income tax expenses   664,841   151,049   (572,773)   -   243,117   34,014
                         
Income tax (expenses) benefits   (146,835)   (27,879)   88,143   -   (86,571)   (12,112)
               
Income (loss) before share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes   518,006   123,170   (484,630)   -   156,546   21,902
                         
Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes   21,189   72   -   -   21,261   2,975
                         
Net income (loss)   539,195   123,242   (484,630)   -   177,807   24,877
                         

(1)  On March 4, 2019, YY completed the acquisition of Bigo. Therefore, Bigo’s financial results from March 4, 2019 to March 31, 2019 were included in YY’s consolidated financial statements.

(2)  The elimination mainly consists of revenues and expenses generated from services among YY and Huya segments, and interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between YY and Bigo segments.

(3)  Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

    Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2019
     
    YY Huya Bigo Total Total
    RMB RMB RMB RMB US$
             
Cost of revenues   5,043 8,497 7,068 20,608 2,883
Research and development expenses   26,848 24,172 78,154 129,174 18,072
Sales and marketing expenses   419 1,468 756  2,643 370
General and administrative expenses   41,265 48,987 4,958 95,210 13,320

JOYY INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
 (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

    Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2019
                     
    YY   Huya   Bigo   Total   Total
    RMB   RMB   RMB   RMB   US$
                     
Operating income (loss)   671,676   63,865   (575,253)   160,288   22,426
Share-based compensation expenses   73,575   83,124   90,936   247,635   34,645
Impairment of goodwill and investments   10,000   -   -   10,000   1,399
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   -   -   193,487   193,487   27,070
                     
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)   755,251   146,989   (290,830)   611,410   85,540
                     
Net income (loss)   539,195   123,242   (484,630)   177,807   24,877
Share-based compensation expenses   73,575   83,124   90,936    247,635   34,645
Impairment of goodwill and investments   10,000   -   -   10,000   1,399
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions   -   -   193,487   193,487   27,070
Loss on fair value change of investments and equity investees’ investments   2,031   -   -   2,031   284
Fair value change on derivative   1,753   -   -   1,753   245
Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value   100,885   -   -   100,885   14,114
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   (188)   -   (39,978)   (40,166)   (5,619)
                     
Non-GAAP net income (loss)   727,251   206,366   (240,185)   693,432   97,015
                     

JOYY INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

    Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2018
                 
    YY   Huya   Total   Total
    RMB   RMB   RMB   US$
                 
Net revenues                
Live streaming   2,949,636   1,441,782   4,391,418   638,705
Others   186,359   63,147   249,506   36,289
                 
Total net revenues   3,135,995   1,504,929   4,640,924   674,994
                 
Cost of revenues(1)   (1,746,771)   (1,266,292)   (3,013,063)   (438,232)
                 
Gross profit   1,389,224   238,637   1,627,861   236,762
Operating expenses(1)                
Research and development expenses   (253,408)   (79,105)   (332,513)   (48,362)
Sales and marketing expenses   (263,806)   (59,883)   (323,689)   (47,079)
General and administrative expenses   (182,726)   (92,253)   (274,979)   (39,994)
                 
Total operating expenses   (699,940)   (231,241)   (931,181)   (135,435)
           
Other income   10,800   11,124   21,924   3,189
           
Operating income   700,084   18,520   718,604   104,516
                 
Interest expenses   (139)   -   (139)   (20)
Interest income and investment income   70,698   52,703   123,401   17,948
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments   2,179   -   2,179   317
Foreign currency exchange losses, net   (1,291)   (47)   (1,338)    (195)
Gain on fair value change of investments   26,138   -   26,138   3,802
           
Income before income tax expenses   797,669   71,176   868,845   126,368
           
Income tax (expenses) benefits   (138,961)   31,847    (107,114)   (15,579)
           
Income before share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes   658,708   103,023   761,731   110,789
                 
Share of loss in equity method investments, net of income taxes   (15,837)   (3,444)   (19,281)   (2,804)
           
Net income   642,871   99,579   742,450   107,985
                 

(1)  Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

    Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2018
           
    YY Huya Total Total
    RMB RMB RMB US$
           
Cost of revenues    10,988  3,662 14,650 2,131
Research and development expenses    38,643  11,399 50,042 7,278
Sales and marketing expenses    551  607 1,158 168
General and administrative expenses   40,582  48,327 88,909 12,931

JOYY INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT
 (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

    Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2018
                 
    YY   Huya   Total   Total
    RMB   RMB   RMB   US$
                 
Operating income   700,084   18,520   718,604   104,516
Share-based compensation expenses   90,764   63,995   154,759   22,508
Impairment of goodwill and investments   15,099   -   15,099   2,196
                 
Non-GAAP operating income   805,947   82,515   888,462   129,220
                 
Net income   642,871   99,579   742,450   107,985
Share-based compensation expenses   90,764   63,995   154,759   22,508
Impairment of goodwill and investments   15,099   -   15,099   2,196
Gain (loss) on fair value change of investments and equity investees' investments   (4,422)   3,333   (1,089)   (158)
Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments   (2,179)   -   (2,179)   (317)
Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments   21,479   -   21,479   3,124
                 
Non-GAAP net income   763,612   166,907   930,519   135,338
                 
Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.